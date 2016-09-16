Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.60 01.00/01.40 03.00/04.20 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% (Sep 14) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/13.50 44.00/46.00 81.50/83.50 112.25/114.25 1100 12.25/13.75 44.50/46.50 82.00/84.00 112.75/114.75 1200 12.00/13.50 44.50/46.50 82.00/84.00 112.75/114.75 1300 12.25/13.75 44.75/46.75 82.25/84.25 113.00/115.00 1400 12.25/13.75 44.75/46.75 82.25/84.25 113.25/115.25 1500 12.25/13.75 44.75/46.75 82.25/84.25 113.50/115.50 1600 12.00/13.50 44.50/46.50 82.00/84.00 113.00/115.00 1715 12.25/13.75 44.75/46.75 82.25/84.25 113.25/115.25 (Closing Sep 14) 1715 15.50/17.00 47.50/49.50 85.00/87.00 115.75/117.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.50/146.50 171.75/173.75 202.25/204.25 236.00/238.00 1100 145.00/147.00 172.25/174.25 202.75/204.75 236.50/238.50 1200 145.00/147.00 172.50/174.45 202.75/204.70 236.50/238.50 1300 145.50/147.50 173.00/175.00 203.50/205.50 237.25/239.25 1400 145.75/147.75 173.25/175.25 203.75/205.75 237.75/239.75 1500 146.00/148.00 173.50/175.50 204.25/206.20 238.25/240.20 1600 146.00/148.00 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 238.50/240.50 1715 146.25/148.25 173.75/175.75 204.75/206.75 239.25/241.25 (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 148.00/150.00 175.25/177.25 205.75/207.75 239.50/241.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 268.25/270.25 297.50/299.50 327.50/329.50 357.50/359.50 1100 268.75/270.75 298.00/300.00 328.00/330.00 358.00/360.00 1200 268.75/270.70 298.00/300.00 328.00/330.00 358.00/360.00 1300 269.50/271.50 298.75/300.75 329.00/331.00 359.00/361.00 1400 270.00/272.00 299.25/301.25 329.50/331.50 359.50/361.50 1500 270.50/272.50 299.75/301.70 330.00/332.00 360.00/362.00 1600 271.00/273.00 300.50/302.50 331.00/333.00 361.50/363.50 1715 271.75/273.75 301.25/303.25 331.75/333.75 362.00/364.00 (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 271.75/273.75 301.00/303.00 331.00/333.00 361.00/363.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.29% 6.25% 6.10% 5.96% 5.83% 5.76% 1100 6.37% 6.30% 6.14% 5.98% 5.85% 5.78% 1200 6.35% 6.29% 6.13% 5.98% 5.86% 5.78% 1300 6.39% 6.31% 6.15% 5.99% 5.87% 5.79% 1400 6.40% 6.31% 6.16% 6.01% 5.88% 5.80% 1500 6.40% 6.32% 6.17% 6.02% 5.89% 5.82% 1600 6.35% 6.29% 6.15% 6.01% 5.89% 5.82% 1715 6.39% 6.31% 6.16% 6.02% 5.90% 5.83% (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 6.31% 6.27% 6.14% 5.98% 5.87% 5.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.81% 5.80% 5.74% 5.70% 5.65% 5.63% 1100 5.83% 5.81% 5.76% 5.71% 5.67% 5.64% 1200 5.82% 5.81% 5.75% 5.71% 5.66% 5.64% 1300 5.84% 5.82% 5.76% 5.72% 5.68% 5.65% 1400 5.85% 5.84% 5.78% 5.73% 5.69% 5.66% 1500 5.87% 5.85% 5.79% 5.74% 5.70% 5.67% 1600 5.87% 5.86% 5.80% 5.76% 5.72% 5.69% 1715 5.89% 5.87% 5.81% 5.77% 5.73% 5.69% (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 5.82% 5.82% 5.76% 5.72% 5.68% 5.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0175/67.0275 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com