Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.60 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (Sep 15) 1000 04.00/05.60 01.00/01.40 03.00/04.20 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.25/12.75 43.75/45.75 81.25/83.25 112.50/114.50 1100 11.25/12.75 43.75/45.75 81.25/83.25 112.50/114.50 1200 11.25/12.75 44.00/46.00 81.50/83.50 112.50/114.50 1300 11.25/12.75 43.75/45.75 81.25/83.25 112.50/114.50 1400 11.25/12.75 43.75/45.75 81.25/83.25 112.50/114.50 1500 11.25/12.75 44.25/46.25 81.75/83.75 113.00/115.00 1600 11.50/12.50 44.25/46.25 81.75/83.75 113.25/115.25 1715 11.50/12.50 44.00/46.00 81.50/83.50 113.00/115.00 (Closing Sep 15) 1715 12.25/13.75 44.75/46.75 82.25/84.25 113.25/115.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.00/148.00 173.75/175.70 205.00/207.00 239.50/241.50 1100 145.50/147.50 173.25/175.20 204.50/206.50 239.00/241.00 1200 145.50/147.50 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 238.50/240.50 1300 145.50/147.50 173.00/175.00 204.00/206.00 238.25/240.25 1400 145.50/147.50 173.00/175.00 204.00/206.00 238.25/240.25 1500 145.75/147.75 173.75/175.75 204.75/206.75 239.00/241.00 1600 146.50/148.50 174.25/176.25 205.50/207.50 240.00/242.00 1715 146.00/148.00 174.00/176.00 205.00/207.00 239.00/241.00 (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 146.25/148.25 173.75/175.75 204.75/206.75 239.25/241.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 271.75/273.70 301.25/303.20 331.75/333.70 362.00/364.00 1100 271.25/273.20 300.75/302.70 331.25/333.20 361.50/363.50 1200 270.75/272.75 300.00/302.00 330.25/332.25 360.50/362.50 1300 270.75/272.75 300.25/302.25 330.75/332.75 361.00/363.00 1400 270.75/272.75 300.25/302.25 330.75/332.75 361.00/363.00 1500 271.25/273.25 300.50/302.50 330.75/332.75 361.00/363.00 1600 272.50/274.50 302.00/304.00 332.50/334.50 363.00/365.00 1715 271.75/273.75 301.50/303.50 332.00/334.00 362.50/364.50 (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 271.75/273.75 301.25/303.25 331.75/333.75 362.00/364.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.44% 6.34% 6.18% 6.06% 5.95% 5.88% 1100 6.44% 6.34% 6.18% 6.05% 5.93% 5.86% 1200 6.47% 6.36% 6.19% 6.05% 5.94% 5.87% 1300 6.44% 6.34% 6.18% 6.05% 5.92% 5.85% 1400 6.44% 6.34% 6.18% 6.05% 5.92% 5.85% 1500 6.50% 6.38% 6.21% 6.06% 5.94% 5.87% 1600 6.49% 6.37% 6.21% 6.08% 5.95% 5.88% 1715 6.46% 6.35% 6.20% 6.06% 5.94% 5.87% (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 6.39% 6.31% 6.16% 6.02% 5.90% 5.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.94% 5.90% 5.85% 5.80% 5.76% 5.73% 1100 5.93% 5.89% 5.84% 5.79% 5.75% 5.72% 1200 5.92% 5.88% 5.82% 5.77% 5.73% 5.70% 1300 5.91% 5.88% 5.83% 5.78% 5.74% 5.71% 1400 5.91% 5.88% 5.83% 5.78% 5.74% 5.71% 1500 5.92% 5.89% 5.83% 5.78% 5.73% 5.71% 1600 5.94% 5.91% 5.85% 5.80% 5.76% 5.73% 1715 5.92% 5.89% 5.84% 5.79% 5.75% 5.72% (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 5.89% 5.87% 5.81% 5.77% 5.73% 5.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.9775/66.9875 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com