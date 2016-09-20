Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% (Sep 16) 1000 04.00/05.60 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 43.00/45.00 80.50/82.50 112.00/114.00 1100 10.25/11.75 43.25/45.25 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 1200 10.50/12.00 43.50/45.50 81.50/83.50 113.00/115.00 1300 10.00/11.50 43.00/45.00 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 1400 10.00/11.50 43.25/45.25 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 1500 10.25/11.75 43.25/45.25 81.25/83.25 112.75/114.75 1600 10.25/11.75 43.25/45.25 81.25/83.25 112.75/114.75 1715 10.00/11.50 43.00/45.00 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 (Closing Sep 16) 1715 11.50/12.50 44.00/46.00 81.50/83.50 113.00/115.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.00/147.00 173.00/175.00 204.00/206.00 238.00/240.00 1100 145.50/147.50 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 239.00/241.00 1200 146.00/148.00 174.00/176.00 205.00/207.00 239.50/241.50 1300 145.50/147.50 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 239.00/241.00 1400 145.50/147.50 173.50/175.50 204.75/206.75 239.25/241.25 1500 146.00/148.00 174.00/176.00 205.00/207.00 239.50/241.50 1600 146.00/148.00 174.00/176.00 205.00/207.00 239.50/241.50 1715 145.50/147.50 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 239.00/241.00 (C1osing Sep 16) 1715 146.00/148.00 174.00/176.00 205.00/207.00 239.00/241.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 270.75/272.70 300.50/302.50 331.00/333.00 361.50/363.50 1100 272.00/274.00 301.50/303.50 332.00/334.00 362.50/364.50 1200 272.00/274.00 301.50/303.50 332.00/334.00 362.50/364.50 1300 271.50/273.50 301.00/303.00 331.25/333.25 361.50/363.50 1400 271.75/273.75 301.00/303.00 331.25/333.25 361.50/363.50 1500 272.00/274.00 301.50/303.50 331.75/333.75 362.00/364.00 1600 272.00/274.00 301.50/303.50 331.75/333.75 362.00/364.00 1715 271.50/273.50 301.00/303.00 331.25/333.25 361.50/363.50 (C1osing Sep 16) 1715 271.75/273.75 301.50/303.50 332.00/334.00 362.50/364.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.49% 6.37% 6.21% 6.06% 5.95% 5.88% 1100 6.54% 6.41% 6.24% 6.08% 5.97% 5.89% 1200 6.58% 6.45% 6.27% 6.11% 5.99% 5.91% 1300 6.49% 6.40% 6.24% 6.08% 5.97% 5.89% 1400 6.52% 6.41% 6.23% 6.08% 5.97% 5.89% 1500 6.53% 6.42% 6.25% 6.10% 5.99% 5.90% 1600 6.53% 6.42% 6.25% 6.10% 5.99% 5.90% 1715 6.48% 6.40% 6.23% 6.08% 5.97% 5.89% (C1osing Sep 16) 1715 6.46% 6.35% 6.20% 6.06% 5.94% 5.87% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.93% 5.90% 5.85% 5.80% 5.76% 5.73% 1100 5.96% 5.93% 5.87% 5.82% 5.78% 5.74% 1200 5.97% 5.93% 5.87% 5.82% 5.78% 5.74% 1300 5.95% 5.92% 5.86% 5.80% 5.76% 5.72% 1400 5.96% 5.92% 5.86% 5.80% 5.76% 5.72% 1500 5.96% 5.93% 5.86% 5.81% 5.77% 5.73% 1600 5.96% 5.93% 5.86% 5.81% 5.77% 5.73% 1715 5.95% 5.91% 5.85% 5.80% 5.76% 5.72% (C1osing Sep 16) 1715 5.92% 5.89% 5.84% 5.79% 5.75% 5.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.9575/66.9675 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com