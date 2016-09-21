Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% (Sep 19) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.75/10.25 41.75/43.75 79.25/81.25 111.00/113.00 1100 08.75/10.25 41.75/43.75 79.25/81.25 110.25/112.25 1200 08.75/10.25 41.75/43.75 79.25/81.25 110.25/112.25 1300 09.00/10.50 42.25/44.25 79.50/81.50 110.50/112.50 1400 08.75/10.25 41.75/43.75 79.00/81.00 110.00/112.00 1500 08.75/10.25 41.75/43.75 79.00/81.00 110.00/112.00 1600 08.75/10.25 41.75/43.75 79.00/81.00 110.00/112.00 1715 09.00/10.00 42.00/43.50 79.00/81.00 110.00/112.00 (Closing Sep 19) 1715 10.00/11.50 43.00/45.00 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.75/145.75 171.75/173.75 202.75/204.75 237.00/239.00 1100 143.00/145.00 170.50/172.50 201.00/203.00 235.25/237.25 1200 143.00/145.00 170.75/172.75 201.50/203.50 235.50/237.50 1300 143.50/145.50 171.25/173.25 202.00/204.00 236.00/238.00 1400 142.75/144.75 170.25/172.25 201.00/203.00 235.00/237.00 1500 142.50/144.50 170.00/172.00 200.50/202.50 234.50/236.50 1600 142.50/144.50 170.00/172.00 200.50/202.50 234.50/236.50 1715 142.50/144.50 170.00/172.00 200.50/202.50 234.00/236.00 (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 145.50/147.50 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 239.00/241.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 269.25/271.25 298.25/300.25 328.25/330.25 358.00/360.00 1100 267.50/269.50 296.50/298.50 326.50/328.50 356.50/358.50 1200 267.50/269.50 296.50/298.50 326.50/328.50 356.50/358.50 1300 268.00/270.00 297.00/299.00 326.75/328.75 356.50/358.50 1400 267.00/269.00 296.00/298.00 326.00/328.00 356.00/358.00 1500 266.50/268.50 295.50/297.50 325.25/327.20 355.00/357.00 1600 266.50/268.50 295.50/297.50 325.25/327.25 355.00/357.00 1715 266.00/268.00 295.00/297.00 324.75/326.75 354.50/356.50 (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 271.50/273.50 301.00/303.00 331.25/333.25 361.50/363.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.46% 6.35% 6.19% 6.04% 5.93% 5.86% 1100 6.47% 6.35% 6.16% 6.01% 5.89% 5.81% 1200 6.47% 6.35% 6.16% 6.01% 5.90% 5.82% 1300 6.55% 6.38% 6.18% 6.04% 5.92% 5.84% 1400 6.47% 6.34% 6.15% 6.00% 5.89% 5.81% 1500 6.47% 6.34% 6.15% 5.99% 5.88% 5.80% 1600 6.47% 6.34% 6.15% 5.99% 5.88% 5.80% 1715 6.47% 6.34% 6.15% 5.99% 5.88% 5.80% (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 6.48% 6.40% 6.23% 6.08% 5.97% 5.89% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.93% 5.88% 5.81% 5.76% 5.71% 5.68% 1100 5.89% 5.84% 5.78% 5.73% 5.69% 5.66% 1200 5.90% 5.85% 5.78% 5.73% 5.69% 5.66% 1300 5.91% 5.86% 5.79% 5.73% 5.69% 5.66% 1400 5.88% 5.84% 5.77% 5.72% 5.68% 5.65% 1500 5.87% 5.82% 5.76% 5.71% 5.66% 5.63% 1600 5.87% 5.82% 5.76% 5.70% 5.66% 5.63% 1715 5.86% 5.81% 5.75% 5.70% 5.66% 5.63% (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 5.95% 5.91% 5.85% 5.80% 5.76% 5.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0050/67.0150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com