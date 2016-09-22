Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% (Sep 20) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.75/08.75 40.50/42.50 77.50/79.50 108.50/110.50 1100 07.50/09.00 40.75/42.75 77.75/79.75 108.75/110.75 1200 08.00/09.00 41.00/43.00 78.00/80.00 109.00/111.00 1300 07.50/09.00 41.00/43.00 78.00/80.00 109.00/111.00 1400 08.00/09.00 41.00/43.00 78.00/80.00 109.00/111.00 1500 08.00/09.00 41.00/43.00 78.00/80.00 109.00/111.00 1600 08.25/10.25 41.25/43.25 78.25/80.25 109.25/111.25 1715 08.00/09.00 41.00/42.50 78.00/80.00 109.00/111.00 (Closing Sep 20) 1715 09.00/10.00 42.00/43.50 79.00/81.00 110.00/112.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.00/143.00 168.25/170.25 198.75/200.75 232.25/234.25 1100 140.75/142.75 168.25/170.25 198.75/200.75 232.50/234.50 1200 141.50/143.50 168.75/170.75 199.25/201.25 232.75/234.75 1300 141.25/143.25 169.00/171.00 199.75/201.75 233.50/235.50 1400 141.25/143.20 168.25/170.20 198.75/200.70 232.25/234.20 1500 141.50/143.50 168.50/170.50 199.00/201.00 232.50/234.50 1600 141.75/143.75 168.75/170.75 199.50/201.50 233.00/235.00 1715 141.50/143.50 168.50/170.50 199.00/201.00 233.00/235.00 (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 142.50/144.50 170.00/172.00 200.50/202.50 234.00/236.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 264.25/266.25 293.00/295.00 322.75/324.75 352.50/354.50 1100 264.25/266.25 292.75/294.75 322.25/324.25 352.00/354.00 1200 264.75/266.75 293.50/295.50 323.25/325.25 353.00/355.00 1300 265.25/267.25 294.00/296.00 323.75/325.75 353.50/355.50 1400 264.00/266.00 292.75/294.70 322.50/324.50 352.00/354.00 1500 264.25/266.20 293.00/295.00 322.50/324.50 352.00/354.00 1600 264.75/266.75 293.50/295.50 323.00/325.00 352.50/354.50 1715 264.75/266.75 293.50/295.50 323.00/325.00 352.50/354.50 (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 266.00/268.00 295.00/297.00 324.75/326.75 354.50/356.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.45% 6.30% 6.11% 5.97% 5.84% 5.76% 1100 6.49% 6.33% 6.13% 5.97% 5.85% 5.77% 1200 6.53% 6.35% 6.15% 5.99% 5.86% 5.78% 1300 6.53% 6.35% 6.15% 5.99% 5.88% 5.80% 1400 6.54% 6.35% 6.15% 5.99% 5.85% 5.77% 1500 6.54% 6.35% 6.15% 6.00% 5.86% 5.78% 1600 6.59% 6.37% 6.16% 6.01% 5.87% 5.79% 1715 6.50% 6.35% 6.15% 6.00% 5.86% 5.78% (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 6.47% 6.34% 6.15% 5.99% 5.88% 5.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.83% 5.79% 5.72% 5.67% 5.63% 5.60% 1100 5.84% 5.79% 5.72% 5.67% 5.63% 5.59% 1200 5.85% 5.80% 5.74% 5.68% 5.64% 5.60% 1300 5.87% 5.82% 5.75% 5.70% 5.66% 5.62% 1400 5.84% 5.79% 5.72% 5.67% 5.63% 5.59% 1500 5.85% 5.80% 5.73% 5.68% 5.63% 5.59% 1600 5.86% 5.81% 5.74% 5.68% 5.64% 5.60% 1715 5.86% 5.81% 5.74% 5.69% 5.64% 5.60% (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 5.86% 5.81% 5.75% 5.70% 5.66% 5.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0150/67.0250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com