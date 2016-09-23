Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (Sep 21) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.25/05.25 37.00/39.00 74.00/76.00 105.00/107.00 1100 04.25/05.25 37.75/39.75 74.50/76.50 105.50/107.50 1200 04.25/05.25 37.00/39.00 74.00/76.00 104.75/106.75 1300 04.00/05.00 36.50/38.50 73.50/75.50 104.50/106.50 1400 04.00/05.00 36.50/38.50 73.50/75.50 104.50/106.50 1500 04.00/05.00 37.00/39.00 74.00/76.00 105.00/107.00 1600 04.00/05.00 36.50/38.50 73.50/75.50 104.50/106.50 1715 04.00/05.00 36.75/38.75 73.50/75.50 104.25/106.25 (Closing Sep 21) 1715 08.00/09.00 41.00/42.50 78.00/80.00 109.00/111.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 137.50/139.50 164.50/166.50 195.00/197.00 228.50/230.50 1100 137.50/139.50 165.00/167.00 195.50/197.50 229.00/231.00 1200 137.00/139.00 164.00/166.00 194.50/196.50 228.50/230.50 1300 136.50/138.50 163.50/165.50 194.00/196.00 228.00/230.00 1400 136.50/138.50 163.50/165.50 194.00/196.00 228.00/230.00 1500 137.00/139.00 164.00/166.00 194.50/196.50 228.50/230.50 1600 136.50/138.50 163.50/165.50 194.00/196.00 228.00/230.00 1715 136.25/138.25 163.25/165.25 193.25/195.25 226.75/228.75 (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 141.50/143.50 168.50/170.50 199.00/201.00 233.00/235.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 260.25/262.25 289.00/291.00 318.50/320.50 348.00/350.00 1100 260.50/262.50 289.00/291.00 318.50/320.50 348.00/350.00 1200 260.00/262.00 288.50/290.50 318.00/320.00 347.50/349.50 1300 259.50/261.50 288.00/290.00 317.50/319.50 347.00/349.00 1400 259.50/261.50 288.00/290.00 317.50/319.50 347.00/349.00 1500 260.00/262.00 288.50/290.50 318.00/320.00 347.50/349.50 1600 259.50/261.50 288.00/290.00 317.50/319.50 347.00/349.00 1715 258.25/260.25 286.75/288.75 316.25/318.25 345.50/347.50 (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 264.75/266.75 293.50/295.50 323.00/325.00 352.50/354.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.48% 6.30% 6.11% 5.97% 5.83% 5.76% 1100 6.61% 6.35% 6.14% 5.97% 5.85% 5.78% 1200 6.48% 6.31% 6.09% 5.95% 5.82% 5.75% 1300 6.40% 6.26% 6.08% 5.93% 5.80% 5.73% 1400 6.40% 6.27% 6.09% 5.93% 5.81% 5.74% 1500 6.49% 6.32% 6.12% 5.96% 5.82% 5.76% 1600 6.41% 6.27% 6.09% 5.94% 5.81% 5.74% 1715 6.46% 6.28% 6.08% 5.93% 5.81% 5.73% (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 6.50% 6.35% 6.15% 6.00% 5.86% 5.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.85% 5.78% 5.72% 5.67% 5.62% 5.59% 1100 5.86% 5.79% 5.72% 5.67% 5.62% 5.59% 1200 5.85% 5.78% 5.71% 5.66% 5.62% 5.59% 1300 5.84% 5.77% 5.70% 5.66% 5.61% 5.58% 1400 5.84% 5.78% 5.71% 5.66% 5.62% 5.59% 1500 5.86% 5.79% 5.72% 5.67% 5.63% 5.60% 1600 5.85% 5.78% 5.71% 5.66% 5.62% 5.59% 1715 5.82% 5.76% 5.69% 5.65% 5.60% 5.57% (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 5.86% 5.81% 5.74% 5.69% 5.64% 5.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6600/66.6700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com