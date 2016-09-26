Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% (Sep 22) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 35.50/37.50 72.00/74.00 102.50/104.50 1100 03.00/04.00 35.75/37.75 72.25/74.25 102.75/104.75 1200 03.00/04.00 35.75/37.75 72.25/74.25 102.75/104.75 1300 03.00/04.00 35.75/37.75 72.25/74.00 102.50/104.50 1400 02.75/03.75 35.00/37.00 71.50/73.50 102.00/104.00 1500 02.75/03.75 35.00/37.00 71.50/73.50 102.00/104.00 1600 03.00/04.50 35.00/37.00 72.00/74.00 102.50/104.50 1715 02.75/03.75 35.00/37.00 71.50/73.50 102.00/104.00 (Closing Sep 22) 1715 04.00/05.00 36.75/38.75 73.50/75.50 104.25/106.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 191.00/193.00 224.50/226.50 1100 134.25/136.25 161.25/163.25 191.25/193.25 224.50/226.50 1200 134.25/136.25 161.25/163.25 191.25/193.25 224.50/226.50 1300 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 191.50/193.50 224.75/226.75 1400 133.50/135.50 160.25/162.25 190.00/192.00 223.50/225.50 1500 133.50/135.50 160.25/162.25 190.00/192.00 223.50/225.50 1600 133.75/135.75 160.75/162.75 191.25/193.25 224.75/226.75 1715 133.50/135.50 160.25/162.25 190.25/192.25 223.75/225.75 (C1osing Sep 22) 1715 136.25/138.25 163.25/165.25 193.25/195.25 226.75/228.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 256.00/258.00 284.50/286.50 313.75/315.70 343.00/345.00 1100 255.75/257.75 284.00/286.00 313.00/315.00 342.00/344.00 1200 255.75/257.75 284.00/286.00 313.00/315.00 342.00/344.00 1300 256.00/258.00 284.25/286.25 313.25/315.25 342.50/344.50 1400 255.00/257.00 283.25/285.25 312.50/314.50 341.50/343.50 1500 255.00/257.00 283.25/285.25 312.50/314.50 341.50/343.50 1600 256.00/258.00 284.25/286.25 313.25/315.25 342.50/344.50 1715 255.25/257.25 283.75/285.75 313.00/315.00 342.00/344.00 (C1osing Sep 22) 1715 258.25/260.25 286.75/288.75 316.25/318.25 345.50/347.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.44% 6.25% 6.04% 5.88% 5.76% 5.69% 1100 6.49% 6.27% 6.06% 5.89% 5.77% 5.70% 1200 6.49% 6.28% 6.06% 5.89% 5.77% 5.70% 1300 6.49% 6.26% 6.05% 5.88% 5.76% 5.70% 1400 6.35% 6.20% 6.01% 5.86% 5.73% 5.66% 1500 6.36% 6.21% 6.01% 5.86% 5.74% 5.66% 1600 6.36% 6.25% 6.05% 5.88% 5.76% 5.70% 1715 6.36% 6.21% 6.01% 5.86% 5.74% 5.67% (C1osing Sep 22) 1715 6.46% 6.28% 6.08% 5.93% 5.81% 5.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.79% 5.72% 5.66% 5.62% 5.57% 5.55% 1100 5.79% 5.72% 5.66% 5.61% 5.56% 5.54% 1200 5.79% 5.72% 5.66% 5.61% 5.56% 5.54% 1300 5.80% 5.72% 5.67% 5.61% 5.57% 5.54% 1400 5.76% 5.70% 5.64% 5.59% 5.55% 5.53% 1500 5.77% 5.70% 5.64% 5.60% 5.55% 5.53% 1600 5.80% 5.73% 5.67% 5.61% 5.57% 5.55% 1715 5.77% 5.71% 5.65% 5.61% 5.56% 5.54% (C1osing Sep 22) 1715 5.82% 5.76% 5.69% 5.65% 5.60% 5.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6500/66.6600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com