Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST) 1000 01.80/03.00 00.90/01.50 00.90/01.50
04.92% 04.92% 04.92%
(Sep 23) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50
05.47% 05.47% 05.47%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 01.50/02.50 33.50/35.50 69.75/71.75 99.75/101.75
1100 01.50/02.50 33.50/35.50 69.50/71.50 99.50/101.50
1200 01.50/02.50 33.50/35.50 69.50/71.50 99.50/101.50
1300 01.75/02.75 34.00/35.50 70.00/72.00 100.00/102.00
1400 01.50/02.50 33.75/35.25 70.00/72.00 100.00/102.00
1500 01.50/02.50 33.75/35.25 70.00/72.00 100.25/102.25
1600 01.50/02.50 34.00/35.50 70.25/71.75 100.50/102.00
1715 02.00/02.50 34.25/35.25 70.50/72.00 100.75/102.25
(Closing Sep 23) 1715 02.75/03.75 35.00/37.00 71.50/73.50 102.00/104.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 131.00/133.00 157.75/159.75 187.50/189.50 221.00/223.00
1100 131.00/133.00 158.00/160.00 188.00/190.00 221.00/223.00
1200 131.00/133.00 158.00/160.00 188.00/190.00 221.00/223.00
1300 131.50/133.50 158.50/160.50 188.50/190.50 221.50/223.50
1400 131.50/133.50 158.50/160.50 188.50/190.50 221.50/223.50
1500 132.00/134.00 159.00/161.00 189.00/191.00 222.50/224.50
1600 132.00/134.00 159.00/161.00 189.00/191.00 222.50/224.50
1715 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 190.00/192.00 223.00/225.00
(C1osing Sep 23) 1715 133.50/135.50 160.25/162.25 190.25/192.25 223.75/225.75
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 252.25/254.25 280.50/282.50 309.50/311.50 338.50/340.50
1100 252.00/254.00 280.00/282.00 309.00/311.00 338.00/340.00
1200 252.00/254.00 280.00/282.00 309.00/311.00 338.00/340.00
1300 252.50/254.50 280.50/282.50 309.50/311.50 338.50/340.50
1400 252.75/254.75 281.00/283.00 310.00/312.00 339.00/341.00
1500 253.75/255.75 282.00/284.00 311.00/313.00 340.00/342.00
1600 253.75/255.75 282.00/284.00 311.00/313.00 340.00/342.00
1715 254.50/256.50 283.00/285.00 312.25/314.25 341.50/343.50
(C1osing Sep 23) 1715 255.25/257.25 283.75/285.75 313.00/315.00 342.00/344.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.29% 6.15% 5.93% 5.78% 5.67% 5.61%
1100 6.29% 6.13% 5.92% 5.78% 5.68% 5.62%
1200 6.29% 6.13% 5.92% 5.78% 5.69% 5.62%
1300 6.34% 6.17% 5.95% 5.80% 5.70% 5.64%
1400 6.29% 6.17% 5.95% 5.80% 5.70% 5.64%
1500 6.29% 6.17% 5.97% 5.83% 5.72% 5.66%
1600 6.34% 6.18% 5.97% 5.83% 5.73% 5.66%
1715 6.35% 6.20% 5.99% 5.86% 5.75% 5.69%
(C1osing Sep 23) 1715 6.36% 6.21% 6.01% 5.86% 5.74% 5.67%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 5.73% 5.65% 5.60% 5.55% 5.51% 5.48%
1100 5.73% 5.65% 5.59% 5.55% 5.51% 5.48%
1200 5.73% 5.65% 5.59% 5.55% 5.51% 5.48%
1300 5.74% 5.66% 5.60% 5.56% 5.52% 5.49%
1400 5.74% 5.67% 5.61% 5.57% 5.52% 5.49%
1500 5.77% 5.69% 5.64% 5.58% 5.54% 5.51%
1600 5.77% 5.69% 5.64% 5.59% 5.54% 5.51%
1715 5.79% 5.72% 5.66% 5.61% 5.57% 5.54%
(C1osing Sep 23) 1715 5.77% 5.71% 5.65% 5.61% 5.56% 5.54%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6000/66.6100 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.