Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% (Sep 27) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.94% 04.94% 04.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.00/33.50 68.50/70.00 99.00/101.00 131.00/133.00 1100 32.25/34.25 69.25/71.25 100.50/102.50 132.50/134.50 1200 32.50/33.50 69.50/71.00 100.50/102.50 132.50/134.50 1300 32.50/33.50 69.50/71.00 100.50/102.50 133.00/135.00 1400 32.50/33.50 69.50/71.00 100.50/102.50 133.00/135.00 1500 32.75/33.75 69.75/71.25 100.75/102.70 133.50/135.50 1600 33.00/34.00 70.00/71.50 101.00/103.00 134.00/136.00 1715 32.75/33.75 69.75/71.25 100.50/102.50 133.00/135.00 (Closing Sep 27) 1715 33.50/34.50 70.00/71.50 100.50/102.50 132.50/134.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 158.50/160.50 189.00/191.00 222.50/224.50 254.00/256.00 1100 160.00/162.00 191.00/193.00 224.50/226.50 256.00/258.00 1200 160.00/162.00 190.50/192.50 224.00/226.00 255.50/257.50 1300 160.50/162.50 191.00/193.00 224.00/226.00 255.50/257.50 1400 160.50/162.50 191.00/193.00 224.00/226.00 255.50/257.50 1500 161.00/163.00 191.50/193.50 224.50/226.50 256.00/258.00 1600 161.75/163.75 192.50/194.50 225.50/227.50 257.00/259.00 1715 160.50/162.50 191.00/193.00 224.00/226.00 255.25/257.25 (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 159.50/161.50 190.00/192.00 223.50/225.50 255.00/257.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 282.50/284.50 312.00/314.00 341.50/343.50 369.00/371.00 1100 284.50/286.50 313.75/315.75 343.00/345.00 370.50/372.50 1200 284.00/286.00 313.25/315.25 342.50/344.50 370.00/372.00 1300 284.00/286.00 313.50/315.50 343.00/345.00 370.50/372.50 1400 284.00/286.00 313.50/315.50 343.00/345.00 370.50/372.50 1500 284.50/286.50 313.75/315.70 343.00/345.00 370.50/372.50 1600 285.50/287.50 314.75/316.75 344.00/346.00 371.50/373.50 1715 283.50/285.50 312.75/314.75 342.00/344.00 369.50/371.50 (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 283.50/285.50 312.75/314.75 342.00/344.00 01.00/01.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.42% 6.23% 6.03% 5.89% 5.80% 5.73% 1100 6.52% 6.32% 6.12% 5.96% 5.85% 5.79% 1200 6.47% 6.33% 6.13% 5.96% 5.86% 5.78% 1300 6.47% 6.32% 6.13% 5.98% 5.87% 5.79% 1400 6.47% 6.32% 6.13% 5.98% 5.87% 5.79% 1500 6.52% 6.35% 6.14% 6.01% 5.89% 5.81% 1600 6.57% 6.37% 6.16% 6.03% 5.92% 5.84% 1715 6.52% 6.35% 6.13% 5.98% 5.87% 5.79% (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 6.44% 6.27% 6.06% 5.91% 5.80% 5.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.84% 5.76% 5.70% 5.65% 5.61% 5.58% 1100 5.90% 5.81% 5.74% 5.68% 5.64% 5.60% 1200 5.88% 5.80% 5.73% 5.68% 5.63% 5.60% 1300 5.88% 5.80% 5.73% 5.68% 5.64% 5.60% 1400 5.88% 5.80% 5.73% 5.68% 5.64% 5.60% 1500 5.90% 5.81% 5.74% 5.69% 5.64% 5.60% 1600 5.92% 5.83% 5.76% 5.70% 5.66% 5.62% 1715 5.88% 5.79% 5.72% 5.67% 5.62% 5.59% (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 5.84% 5.76% 5.70% 5.65% 5.61% 5.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4575/66.4675 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com