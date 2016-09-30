Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.50 01.00/01.50 03.50/05.00 06.18% 05.49% 06.41% (Sep 28) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.00/29.50 65.00/66.50 95.50/97.50 127.50/129.50 1100 28.00/29.50 65.00/67.00 96.00/98.00 128.00/130.00 1200 28.00/29.50 65.00/67.00 96.00/98.00 128.00/130.00 1300 28.50/30.00 66.00/68.00 97.00/99.00 129.50/131.50 1400 29.00/30.50 66.50/68.50 97.50/99.50 130.00/132.00 1500 29.00/30.50 67.00/69.00 98.00/100.00 130.50/132.50 1600 29.00/30.50 66.50/68.50 98.00/100.00 130.50/132.50 1715 29.00/30.50 66.50/68.50 98.00/100.00 130.50/132.50 (Closing Sep 28) 1715 32.75/33.75 69.75/71.25 100.50/102.50 133.00/135.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.00/157.00 185.50/187.50 218.50/220.50 249.75/251.75 1100 155.00/157.00 185.50/187.50 218.50/220.50 249.50/251.50 1200 155.50/157.50 186.00/188.00 219.00/221.00 250.00/252.00 1300 157.25/159.25 188.00/190.00 221.50/223.50 253.50/255.50 1400 157.50/159.50 188.50/190.50 222.50/224.50 254.50/256.50 1500 158.00/160.00 189.00/191.00 223.00/225.00 255.00/257.00 1600 158.00/160.00 189.00/191.00 223.00/225.00 255.00/257.00 1715 158.00/160.00 189.00/191.00 223.00/225.00 255.00/257.00 (Closing Sep 28) 1715 160.50/162.50 191.00/193.00 224.00/226.00 255.25/257.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 278.00/280.00 307.25/309.25 336.50/338.50 364.00/366.00 1100 277.50/279.50 306.50/308.50 335.50/337.50 363.00/365.00 1200 278.00/280.00 307.00/309.00 336.00/338.00 363.50/365.50 1300 282.00/284.00 311.50/313.50 341.00/343.00 369.00/371.00 1400 283.50/285.50 313.25/315.25 343.00/345.00 371.00/373.00 1500 284.00/286.00 314.00/316.00 344.00/346.00 372.00/374.00 1600 284.00/286.00 314.00/316.00 344.00/346.00 372.00/374.00 1715 284.00/286.00 314.00/316.00 344.00/346.00 372.00/374.00 (Closing Sep 28) 1715 283.50/285.50 312.75/314.75 342.00/344.00 369.50/371.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.28% 6.18% 6.00% 5.87% 5.78% 5.73% 1100 6.29% 6.20% 6.02% 5.88% 5.78% 5.73% 1200 6.28% 6.19% 6.02% 5.88% 5.79% 5.74% 1300 6.36% 6.26% 6.06% 5.93% 5.83% 5.78% 1400 6.45% 6.30% 6.09% 5.95% 5.84% 5.79% 1500 6.46% 6.34% 6.11% 5.97% 5.86% 5.81% 1600 6.45% 6.30% 6.12% 5.97% 5.86% 5.81% 1715 6.45% 6.30% 6.12% 5.97% 5.86% 5.81% (Closing Sep 28) 1715 6.52% 6.35% 6.13% 5.98% 5.87% 5.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.81% 5.73% 5.67% 5.62% 5.58% 5.54% 1100 5.80% 5.71% 5.65% 5.60% 5.56% 5.53% 1200 5.81% 5.72% 5.66% 5.60% 5.56% 5.53% 1300 5.86% 5.78% 5.72% 5.67% 5.62% 5.59% 1400 5.88% 5.80% 5.75% 5.70% 5.65% 5.62% 1500 5.89% 5.81% 5.76% 5.71% 5.67% 5.63% 1600 5.89% 5.81% 5.76% 5.71% 5.67% 5.64% 1715 5.89% 5.81% 5.76% 5.71% 5.67% 5.64% (Closing Sep 28) 1715 5.88% 5.79% 5.72% 5.67% 5.62% 5.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8450/66.8550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com