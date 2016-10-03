Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.50 03.50/05.00 01.00/01.50 06.16% 06.39% 05.48% (Sep 29) 1000 04.50/06.50 01.00/01.50 03.50/05.00 06.18% 05.49% 06.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.00 65.00/67.00 96.00/98.00 128.50/130.50 1100 27.00/28.50 64.50/66.50 95.50/97.50 127.50/129.50 1200 27.25/28.25 64.50/66.50 95.50/97.50 128.00/129.50 1300 27.50/29.00 65.00/67.00 96.50/98.50 129.00/131.50 1400 27.25/29.25 65.00/67.00 96.50/98.50 129.00/131.00 1500 28.00/29.00 65.50/67.50 96.50/98.50 129.00/131.00 1600 28.00/29.00 65.50/67.50 97.00/99.00 129.50/131.50 1715 28.00/29.00 65.50/67.50 97.00/99.00 130.00/132.00 (Closing Sep 29) 1715 29.00/30.50 66.50/68.50 98.00/100.00 130.50/132.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.00/158.00 186.50/188.50 220.00/222.00 251.50/253.50 1100 154.50/156.50 185.00/187.00 218.50/220.50 249.50/251.50 1200 155.00/157.00 185.50/187.50 219.00/221.00 250.50/252.50 1300 156.50/158.50 187.00/189.00 220.50/222.50 252.00/254.00 1400 156.00/158.00 186.50/188.50 220.50/222.50 252.00/254.00 1500 156.50/158.50 187.00/189.00 221.00/223.00 252.50/254.50 1600 156.50/158.50 187.50/189.50 221.50/223.50 253.00/255.00 1715 157.50/159.50 188.00/190.00 222.00/224.00 253.50/255.50 (Closing Sep 29) 1715 158.00/160.00 189.00/191.00 223.00/225.00 255.00/257.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 280.00/282.00 309.50/311.50 339.00/341.00 367.00/369.00 1100 278.00/280.00 307.50/309.50 337.00/339.00 365.00/367.00 1200 279.00/281.00 308.50/310.50 338.00/340.00 366.00/368.00 1300 281.00/283.00 310.75/312.70 340.50/342.50 368.50/370.50 1400 280.50/282.50 310.00/312.00 339.50/341.50 367.50/369.50 1500 281.25/283.25 311.00/313.00 340.75/342.70 368.50/370.50 1600 281.75/283.75 311.50/313.50 341.00/343.00 368.50/370.50 1715 282.25/284.25 312.00/314.00 341.50/343.50 369.00/371.00 (Closing Sep 29) 1715 284.00/286.00 314.00/316.00 344.00/346.00 372.00/374.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.40% 6.28% 6.07% 5.93% 5.83% 5.78% 1100 6.32% 6.25% 6.05% 5.89% 5.78% 5.75% 1200 6.32% 6.24% 6.05% 5.90% 5.80% 5.76% 1300 6.40% 6.29% 6.10% 5.95% 5.85% 5.80% 1400 6.41% 6.30% 6.11% 5.95% 5.84% 5.79% 1500 6.46% 6.33% 6.11% 5.95% 5.85% 5.80% 1600 6.46% 6.34% 6.14% 5.97% 5.85% 5.82% 1715 6.46% 6.34% 6.14% 6.00% 5.89% 5.84% (Closing Sep 29) 1715 6.45% 6.30% 6.12% 5.97% 5.86% 5.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.86% 5.77% 5.71% 5.66% 5.62% 5.59% 1100 5.82% 5.73% 5.68% 5.63% 5.59% 5.57% 1200 5.83% 5.75% 5.69% 5.65% 5.61% 5.58% 1300 5.87% 5.78% 5.73% 5.68% 5.64% 5.61% 1400 5.87% 5.79% 5.73% 5.68% 5.63% 5.60% 1500 5.88% 5.80% 5.74% 5.69% 5.65% 5.62% 1600 5.90% 5.81% 5.75% 5.70% 5.65% 5.62% 1715 5.91% 5.82% 5.76% 5.71% 5.66% 5.63% (Closing Sep 29) 1715 5.89% 5.81% 5.76% 5.71% 5.67% 5.64% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6100/66.6200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com