Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.94% 04.94% 04.94% (Sep 30) 1000 04.50/06.50 03.50/05.00 01.00/01.50 06.16% 06.39% 05.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/28.00 63.75/65.75 95.00/97.00 127.50/129.50 1100 26.50/28.00 64.25/66.25 95.50/97.50 128.00/130.00 1200 26.50/28.00 64.00/66.00 95.00/97.00 127.50/129.50 1300 26.50/27.50 64.25/66.25 95.50/97.50 128.00/130.00 1400 26.50/28.00 64.25/66.25 95.25/97.25 127.00/129.00 1500 26.50/27.50 64.00/66.00 95.00/97.00 127.50/129.50 1600 26.00/27.50 64.00/66.00 95.00/97.00 127.00/129.00 1715 26.50/27.50 64.00/66.00 95.00/97.00 127.50/129.50 (Closing Sep 30) 1715 28.00/29.00 65.50/67.50 97.00/99.00 130.00/132.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 154.50/156.50 185.00/187.00 218.50/220.50 249.50/251.50 1100 155.50/157.50 186.00/188.00 219.50/221.50 250.75/252.75 1200 154.50/156.50 185.50/187.50 219.00/221.00 250.00/252.00 1300 155.00/157.00 185.50/187.50 219.00/221.00 250.00/252.00 1400 154.50/156.50 185.00/187.00 218.25/220.25 249.50/251.50 1500 154.50/156.50 185.00/187.00 218.50/220.50 249.75/251.75 1600 154.50/156.50 185.25/187.25 218.50/220.50 249.75/251.75 1715 154.50/156.50 185.00/187.00 218.50/220.50 249.75/251.75 (Closing Sep 30) 1715 157.50/159.50 188.00/190.00 222.00/224.00 253.50/255.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 278.00/280.00 307.50/309.50 337.00/339.00 364.50/366.50 1100 279.00/281.00 308.25/310.25 337.50/339.50 365.00/367.00 1200 278.50/280.50 308.00/310.00 337.50/339.50 365.00/367.00 1300 278.50/280.50 307.75/309.70 337.00/339.00 364.50/366.50 1400 277.75/279.75 307.00/309.00 336.25/338.25 363.50/365.50 1500 278.00/280.00 307.25/309.25 336.50/338.50 364.00/366.00 1600 278.00/280.00 307.25/309.25 336.50/338.50 364.00/366.00 1715 278.00/280.00 307.25/309.25 336.50/338.50 364.00/366.00 (Closing Sep 30) 1715 282.25/284.25 312.00/314.00 341.50/343.50 369.00/371.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.42% 6.29% 6.09% 5.94% 5.83% 5.79% 1100 6.45% 6.34% 6.12% 5.97% 5.86% 5.82% 1200 6.43% 6.31% 6.09% 5.94% 5.83% 5.81% 1300 6.41% 6.34% 6.12% 5.96% 5.84% 5.81% 1400 6.45% 6.34% 6.10% 5.93% 5.83% 5.79% 1500 6.41% 6.32% 6.09% 5.95% 5.83% 5.80% 1600 6.38% 6.31% 6.08% 5.93% 5.83% 5.80% 1715 6.40% 6.30% 6.08% 5.94% 5.82% 5.79% (Closing Sep 30) 1715 6.46% 6.34% 6.14% 6.00% 5.89% 5.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.85% 5.76% 5.70% 5.65% 5.61% 5.58% 1100 5.88% 5.79% 5.72% 5.67% 5.62% 5.59% 1200 5.86% 5.77% 5.71% 5.66% 5.62% 5.59% 1300 5.86% 5.77% 5.71% 5.65% 5.61% 5.58% 1400 5.85% 5.76% 5.70% 5.64% 5.60% 5.57% 1500 5.86% 5.77% 5.71% 5.65% 5.61% 5.58% 1600 5.85% 5.77% 5.70% 5.65% 5.61% 5.57% 1715 5.85% 5.76% 5.70% 5.64% 5.60% 5.57% (Closing Sep 30) 1715 5.91% 5.82% 5.76% 5.71% 5.66% 5.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5850/66.5950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.