Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40
04.94% 04.94% 04.94%
(Oct 3) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40
04.94% 04.94% 04.94%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 24.50/26.50 62.00/64.00 93.00/95.00 125.00/127.00
1100 24.50/26.00 62.00/64.00 93.00/95.00 125.00/127.00
1200 24.50/26.00 62.00/64.00 93.00/95.00 125.00/127.00
1300 24.50/26.00 62.00/64.00 93.00/95.00 125.00/127.00
1400 24.25/25.75 61.50/63.50 92.50/94.50 125.00/127.00
1500 24.50/26.00 61.50/63.50 92.50/94.50 124.50/126.50
1600 24.50/26.00 61.50/63.50 92.50/94.50 125.00/127.00
1715 24.00/25.50 61.00/63.00 92.00/94.00 124.00/126.00
(Closing Oct 3) 1715 26.50/27.50 64.00/66.00 95.00/97.00 127.50/129.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME FEB MAR APR MAY
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 152.00/154.00 182.50/184.50 215.50/217.50 246.50/248.50
1100 152.00/154.00 182.50/184.50 216.00/218.00 247.00/249.00
1200 152.00/154.00 182.50/184.50 216.00/218.00 247.00/249.00
1300 152.00/154.00 182.50/184.50 216.00/218.00 247.00/249.00
1400 152.00/154.00 182.50/184.50 216.00/218.00 247.00/249.00
1500 151.50/153.50 182.00/184.00 215.50/217.50 246.50/248.50
1600 152.00/154.00 182.50/184.50 216.00/218.00 247.25/249.25
1715 151.00/153.00 181.50/183.50 214.50/216.50 245.75/247.75
(Closing Oct 3) 1715 154.50/156.50 185.00/187.00 218.50/220.50 249.75/251.75
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 274.50/276.50 303.50/305.50 332.50/334.50 360.00/362.00
1100 275.25/277.20 304.50/306.50 333.50/335.50 361.00/363.00
1200 275.25/277.25 304.50/306.50 333.50/335.50 361.00/363.00
1300 275.25/277.25 304.50/306.50 333.50/335.50 361.00/363.00
1400 275.00/277.00 304.00/306.00 333.00/335.00 360.50/362.50
1500 274.50/276.50 303.50/305.50 332.50/334.50 360.00/362.00
1600 275.50/277.50 304.75/306.75 334.00/336.00 361.50/363.50
1715 274.00/276.00 303.25/305.25 332.50/334.50 359.50/361.50
(Closing Oct 3) 1715 278.00/280.00 307.25/309.25 336.50/338.50 364.00/366.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.32% 6.22% 6.02% 5.88% 5.77% 5.75%
1100 6.29% 6.22% 6.02% 5.88% 5.77% 5.74%
1200 6.29% 6.22% 6.02% 5.88% 5.77% 5.75%
1300 6.29% 6.22% 6.02% 5.87% 5.77% 5.74%
1400 6.24% 6.18% 6.00% 5.88% 5.78% 5.75%
1500 6.27% 6.19% 6.00% 5.86% 5.76% 5.74%
1600 6.26% 6.18% 6.00% 5.88% 5.77% 5.75%
1715 6.18% 6.14% 5.97% 5.84% 5.74% 5.72%
(Closing Oct 3) 1715 6.40% 6.30% 6.08% 5.94% 5.82% 5.79%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 5.79% 5.71% 5.65% 5.60% 5.56% 5.53%
1100 5.80% 5.72% 5.66% 5.61% 5.57% 5.54%
1200 5.80% 5.72% 5.66% 5.61% 5.57% 5.54%
1300 5.80% 5.72% 5.66% 5.61% 5.57% 5.54%
1400 5.81% 5.73% 5.66% 5.61% 5.57% 5.54%
1500 5.80% 5.72% 5.66% 5.60% 5.56% 5.53%
1600 5.81% 5.73% 5.67% 5.62% 5.58% 5.55%
1715 5.77% 5.70% 5.65% 5.60% 5.56% 5.52%
(Closing Oct 3) 1715 5.85% 5.76% 5.70% 5.64% 5.60% 5.57%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4600/66.4700 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.