Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% (Oct 4) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.94% 04.94% 04.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/24.50 60.00/62.00 90.50/92.50 122.25/124.25 1100 22.50/24.00 59.50/61.50 90.00/92.00 122.00/124.00 1200 22.50/24.00 59.00/61.00 89.75/91.75 121.50/123.50 1300 22.50/24.00 59.50/61.50 90.00/92.00 122.00/124.00 1400 22.50/24.00 59.25/61.25 89.75/91.75 121.50/123.50 1500 22.75/24.25 59.50/61.50 90.00/92.00 121.75/123.75 1600 22.50/24.00 59.25/61.25 89.75/91.75 121.50/123.50 1715 22.50/24.00 59.25/61.25 89.75/91.75 121.50/123.50 (Closing Oct 4) 1715 24.00/25.50 61.00/63.00 92.00/94.00 124.00/126.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.50/151.50 180.00/182.00 213.00/215.00 244.00/246.00 1100 149.00/151.00 179.00/181.00 212.00/214.00 243.25/245.25 1200 148.50/150.50 178.50/180.50 211.50/213.50 242.75/244.75 1300 149.00/151.00 179.00/181.00 212.00/214.00 243.25/245.25 1400 148.50/150.50 178.50/180.50 211.50/213.50 242.75/244.75 1500 148.75/150.75 179.25/181.25 212.25/214.25 243.25/245.25 1600 148.50/150.50 178.50/180.50 211.50/213.50 242.75/244.75 1715 148.50/150.50 178.50/180.50 211.50/213.50 242.75/244.75 (Closing Oct 4) 1715 151.00/153.00 181.50/183.50 214.50/216.50 245.75/247.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 272.00/274.00 301.00/303.00 330.00/332.00 357.00/359.00 1100 271.50/273.50 300.50/302.50 329.50/331.50 356.50/358.50 1200 271.00/273.00 300.00/302.00 329.00/331.00 356.00/358.00 1300 271.50/273.50 300.50/302.50 329.50/331.50 356.50/358.50 1400 271.00/273.00 300.00/302.00 329.00/331.00 356.00/358.00 1500 271.25/273.25 300.25/302.25 329.25/331.25 356.50/358.50 1600 271.00/273.00 300.00/302.00 329.00/331.00 356.00/358.00 1715 271.00/273.00 300.00/302.00 329.00/331.00 356.00/358.00 (Closing Oct 4) 1715 274.00/276.00 303.25/305.25 332.50/334.50 359.50/361.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.20% 6.12% 5.92% 5.80% 5.72% 5.70% 1100 6.11% 6.08% 5.89% 5.78% 5.69% 5.67% 1200 6.08% 6.04% 5.87% 5.76% 5.68% 5.66% 1300 6.11% 6.08% 5.89% 5.79% 5.70% 5.67% 1400 6.10% 6.06% 5.87% 5.76% 5.68% 5.66% 1500 6.14% 6.08% 5.89% 5.78% 5.69% 5.68% 1600 6.10% 6.06% 5.88% 5.76% 5.68% 5.66% 1715 6.10% 6.06% 5.88% 5.77% 5.68% 5.66% (Closing Oct 4) 1715 6.18% 6.14% 5.97% 5.84% 5.74% 5.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.75% 5.68% 5.61% 5.57% 5.52% 5.49% 1100 5.73% 5.66% 5.60% 5.56% 5.52% 5.48% 1200 5.72% 5.65% 5.60% 5.55% 5.51% 5.47% 1300 5.73% 5.66% 5.61% 5.56% 5.52% 5.48% 1400 5.72% 5.65% 5.60% 5.55% 5.51% 5.47% 1500 5.73% 5.66% 5.60% 5.55% 5.52% 5.48% 1600 5.72% 5.65% 5.60% 5.55% 5.51% 5.48% 1715 5.72% 5.65% 5.60% 5.55% 5.51% 5.48% (Closing Oct 4) 1715 5.77% 5.70% 5.65% 5.60% 5.56% 5.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5000/66.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com