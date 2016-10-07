Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.40/08.90 00.90/01.40 05.50/07.50 05.01% 04.93% 05.02% (Oct 5) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.75/17.25 52.00/54.00 82.50/84.50 114.00/116.00 1100 15.75/17.25 52.00/54.00 82.50/84.50 114.50/116.50 1200 15.50/17.00 52.25/54.25 82.75/84.75 114.50/116.50 1300 15.50/17.00 52.25/54.25 82.50/84.50 114.25/116.25 1400 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 82.50/84.50 114.25/116.25 1500 15.75/17.25 52.25/54.25 82.50/84.50 114.00/116.00 1600 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 82.50/84.50 114.25/116.25 1715 15.50/17.00 52.00/54.00 82.50/84.50 114.50/116.50 (Closing Oct 5) 1715 22.50/24.00 59.25/61.25 89.75/91.75 121.50/123.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.50/142.50 170.00/172.00 203.00/205.00 234.00/236.00 1100 141.00/143.00 170.50/172.50 203.50/205.50 234.75/236.75 1200 141.25/143.25 171.00/173.00 204.00/206.00 235.25/237.25 1300 140.75/142.75 170.75/172.75 203.75/205.75 234.75/236.75 1400 140.75/142.75 170.50/172.50 203.50/205.50 234.75/236.75 1500 140.50/142.50 170.50/172.50 203.25/205.25 234.50/236.50 1600 141.00/143.00 170.75/172.75 203.75/205.75 235.00/237.00 1715 141.25/143.25 171.00/173.00 204.00/206.00 235.25/237.25 (Closing Oct 5) 1715 148.50/150.50 178.50/180.50 211.50/213.50 242.75/244.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 262.00/264.00 291.00/293.00 320.00/322.00 347.00/349.00 1100 263.00/265.00 292.00/294.00 321.00/323.00 348.00/350.00 1200 263.50/265.50 292.50/294.50 321.50/323.50 348.50/350.50 1300 262.75/264.75 291.75/293.75 321.00/323.00 348.00/350.00 1400 263.00/265.00 292.00/294.00 321.00/323.00 348.00/350.00 1500 262.50/264.50 291.50/293.50 320.50/324.50 347.50/349.50 1600 263.00/265.00 292.00/294.00 321.00/323.00 348.00/350.00 1715 263.50/265.50 292.50/294.50 321.50/323.50 348.50/350.50 (Closing Oct 5) 1715 271.00/273.00 300.00/302.00 329.00/331.00 356.00/358.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.05% 5.95% 5.79% 5.67% 5.58% 5.61% 1100 6.04% 5.95% 5.81% 5.69% 5.60% 5.62% 1200 6.05% 5.97% 5.81% 5.70% 5.61% 5.64% 1300 6.05% 5.96% 5.80% 5.68% 5.59% 5.63% 1400 6.02% 5.95% 5.80% 5.68% 5.59% 5.62% 1500 6.06% 5.96% 5.79% 5.67% 5.59% 5.62% 1600 6.02% 5.94% 5.80% 5.68% 5.60% 5.63% 1715 6.02% 5.94% 5.80% 5.69% 5.61% 5.63% (Closing Oct 5) 1715 6.10% 6.06% 5.88% 5.77% 5.68% 5.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.63% 5.57% 5.52% 5.48% 5.45% 5.42% 1100 5.65% 5.59% 5.54% 5.50% 5.46% 5.44% 1200 5.66% 5.60% 5.55% 5.51% 5.47% 5.44% 1300 5.65% 5.59% 5.53% 5.49% 5.46% 5.43% 1400 5.65% 5.59% 5.54% 5.50% 5.46% 5.44% 1500 5.64% 5.58% 5.53% 5.49% 5.45% 5.43% 1600 5.65% 5.59% 5.54% 5.49% 5.46% 5.43% 1715 5.65% 5.60% 5.55% 5.50% 5.47% 5.44% (Closing Oct 5) 1715 5.72% 5.65% 5.60% 5.55% 5.51% 5.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6900/66.7000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com