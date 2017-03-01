Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.73% 02.73% 02.73% (Feb 27) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.74% 02.74% 02.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.50/25.50 53.00/55.00 81.00/83.00 107.50/109.50 1100 23.50/25.50 53.00/55.00 81.00/83.00 107.50/109.50 1200 23.50/25.50 53.00/55.00 81.00/83.00 107.50/109.50 1300 23.50/25.50 53.00/55.00 81.00/83.00 107.50/109.50 1400 23.50/25.50 53.00/55.00 81.00/83.00 107.50/109.50 1500 23.50/25.50 53.50/55.50 81.50/83.50 108.00/110.00 1600 23.50/25.50 53.50/55.50 81.50/83.50 108.00/110.00 1715 23.50/25.50 53.50/55.50 81.50/83.50 108.00/110.00 (Closing Feb 27) 1715 24.50/26.50 54.00/56.00 82.00/84.00 108.50/110.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 135.00/137.00 162.00/164.00 187.00/189.00 214.00/216.00 1100 135.00/137.00 162.00/164.00 187.00/189.00 214.00/216.00 1200 135.00/137.00 162.00/164.00 187.00/189.00 214.25/216.20 1300 135.00/137.00 162.00/164.00 187.00/189.00 214.00/216.00 1400 135.00/137.00 162.00/164.00 187.00/189.00 214.25/216.25 1500 135.50/137.50 162.50/164.50 187.50/189.50 215.00/217.00 1600 135.50/137.50 162.50/164.50 187.50/189.50 215.00/217.00 1715 135.50/137.50 162.50/164.50 187.50/189.50 215.00/217.00 (Closing Feb 27) 1715 136.00/138.00 163.00/165.00 187.75/189.75 214.75/216.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 239.75/241.75 264.75/266.75 292.25/294.25 315.00/317.00 1100 239.75/241.75 264.50/266.50 291.75/293.75 314.50/316.50 1200 240.00/242.00 265.00/267.00 292.50/294.50 315.50/317.50 1300 239.75/241.70 264.75/266.70 292.00/294.00 315.00/317.00 1400 240.00/242.00 265.00/267.00 292.50/294.50 315.50/317.50 1500 241.00/243.00 266.00/268.00 293.50/295.50 316.50/318.50 1600 241.00/243.00 266.00/268.00 293.50/295.50 316.50/318.50 1715 241.00/243.00 266.00/268.00 293.50/295.50 316.50/318.50 (Closing Feb 27) 1715 240.50/242.50 265.25/267.25 292.50/294.50 315.00/317.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.73% 5.14% 4.98% 4.94% 4.92% 4.89% 1100 4.73% 5.15% 4.98% 4.94% 4.92% 4.89% 1200 4.73% 5.15% 4.98% 4.94% 4.92% 4.89% 1300 4.73% 5.15% 4.98% 4.94% 4.92% 4.89% 1400 4.73% 5.15% 4.98% 4.94% 4.92% 4.89% 1500 4.74% 5.19% 5.01% 4.96% 4.94% 4.91% 1600 4.74% 5.19% 5.01% 4.96% 4.94% 4.91% 1715 4.74% 5.19% 5.01% 4.97% 4.94% 4.91% (Closing Feb 27) 1715 4.75% 5.15% 4.99% 4.95% 4.93% 4.90% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.87% 4.84% 4.82% 4.81% 4.78% 4.75% 1100 4.87% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% 4.78% 4.75% 1200 4.87% 4.84% 4.83% 4.81% 4.79% 4.76% 1300 4.87% 4.84% 4.82% 4.81% 4.78% 4.76% 1400 4.87% 4.84% 4.83% 4.81% 4.79% 4.76% 1500 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.78% 1600 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.78% 1715 4.89% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.78% (Closing Feb 27) 1715 4.87% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% 4.78% 4.75% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6900/66.7000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com