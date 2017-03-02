Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.73% 02.73% 02.73% (Feb 28) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.73% 02.73% 02.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/24.50 52.50/54.50 80.50/82.50 107.00/109.00 1100 23.25/24.75 52.75/54.75 81.00/83.00 107.50/109.50 1200 23.25/24.75 52.75/54.75 81.00/83.00 107.50/109.50 1300 23.25/24.75 52.75/54.75 81.00/83.00 107.50/109.50 1400 23.00/24.50 52.50/54.50 80.50/82.50 107.00/109.00 1500 23.25/24.75 52.75/54.75 80.75/82.75 107.25/109.25 1600 23.25/24.75 52.75/54.75 80.75/82.75 107.25/109.25 1715 23.00/24.50 52.50/54.50 80.50/82.50 107.00/109.00 (Closing Feb 28) 1715 23.50/25.50 53.50/55.50 81.50/83.50 108.00/110.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.50/136.50 161.50/163.50 186.50/188.50 214.00/216.00 1100 135.00/137.00 162.00/164.00 187.50/189.50 215.00/217.00 1200 135.00/137.00 162.00/164.00 187.50/189.50 215.00/217.00 1300 135.00/137.00 162.00/164.00 187.00/189.00 214.50/216.50 1400 134.50/136.50 161.50/163.50 186.75/188.70 214.25/216.20 1500 134.75/136.75 161.75/163.75 187.00/189.00 214.50/216.50 1600 134.75/136.75 161.75/163.75 187.00/189.00 214.50/216.50 1715 134.50/136.50 161.50/163.50 186.75/188.75 214.25/216.25 (Closing Feb 28) 1715 135.50/137.50 162.50/164.50 187.50/189.50 215.00/217.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 240.00/242.00 265.00/267.00 292.50/294.50 315.50/317.50 1100 241.25/243.25 266.50/268.50 294.00/296.00 317.00/319.00 1200 241.25/243.25 266.50/268.50 294.00/296.00 317.00/319.00 1300 240.75/242.75 266.00/268.00 293.50/295.50 316.50/318.50 1400 240.25/242.20 265.50/267.50 293.00/295.00 316.00/318.00 1500 240.75/242.75 266.00/268.00 293.50/295.50 316.50/318.50 1600 240.75/242.75 266.00/268.00 293.50/295.50 316.50/318.50 1715 240.50/242.50 265.50/267.50 293.00/295.00 316.00/318.00 (Closing Feb 28) 1715 241.00/243.00 266.00/268.00 293.50/295.50 316.50/318.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.74% 5.17% 4.99% 4.95% 4.93% 4.90% 1100 4.79% 5.19% 5.02% 4.98% 4.95% 4.91% 1200 4.79% 5.19% 5.02% 4.97% 4.95% 4.91% 1300 4.79% 5.19% 5.02% 4.97% 4.94% 4.91% 1400 4.74% 5.17% 4.99% 4.95% 4.93% 4.90% 1500 4.79% 5.19% 5.01% 4.96% 4.94% 4.91% 1600 4.79% 5.19% 5.01% 4.96% 4.94% 4.91% 1715 4.75% 5.17% 4.99% 4.95% 4.93% 4.90% (Closing Feb 28) 1715 4.74% 5.19% 5.01% 4.97% 4.94% 4.91% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 4.82% 4.79% 4.77% 1100 4.90% 4.87% 4.86% 4.85% 4.82% 4.79% 1200 4.90% 4.87% 4.86% 4.85% 4.82% 4.79% 1300 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.81% 4.78% 1400 4.88% 4.85% 4.84% 4.83% 4.80% 4.78% 1500 4.89% 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.81% 4.79% 1600 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.81% 4.78% 1715 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.80% 4.78% (Closing Feb 28) 1715 4.89% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8250/66.8350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com