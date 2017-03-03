Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/05.00 00.75/01.25 02.25/03.75 04.10% 04.10% 04.10% (Mar 1) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.73% 02.73% 02.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/22.50 51.25/53.25 79.50/81.50 106.00/108.00 1100 21.75/22.75 51.50/53.50 80.00/81.00 106.50/107.50 1200 21.50/22.50 51.00/53.00 79.50/81.50 106.00/108.00 1300 21.50/22.50 51.00/53.00 79.50/81.50 106.00/108.00 1400 21.50/22.50 51.00/53.00 79.50/81.50 106.00/108.00 1500 21.50/22.50 51.50/53.50 80.00/82.00 106.00/108.00 1600 21.50/22.50 51.00/53.00 79.50/81.50 106.00/108.00 1715 21.50/22.50 51.00/53.00 79.50/81.50 106.00/108.00 (Closing Mar 1) 1715 23.00/24.50 52.50/54.50 80.50/82.50 107.00/109.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.50/135.50 160.50/162.50 186.00/188.00 213.50/215.50 1100 133.50/135.50 161.00/163.00 186.50/188.50 214.50/216.50 1200 133.50/135.50 160.50/162.50 186.00/188.00 213.50/215.50 1300 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 186.50/188.50 214.50/216.50 1400 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 186.50/188.50 214.50/216.50 1500 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 186.00/188.00 213.50/215.50 1600 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 186.50/188.50 214.50/216.50 1715 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 186.50/188.50 214.50/216.50 (Closing Mar 1) 1715 134.50/136.50 161.50/163.50 186.75/188.75 214.25/216.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 240.00/242.00 265.25/267.25 292.75/294.75 316.00/318.00 1100 241.00/243.00 266.50/268.50 294.25/296.25 317.50/319.50 1200 239.75/241.70 265.25/267.20 293.00/295.00 316.50/318.50 1300 240.75/242.75 266.25/268.25 294.00/296.00 317.50/319.50 1400 240.75/242.75 266.25/268.25 294.00/296.00 317.50/319.50 1500 240.00/242.00 266.00/268.00 294.00/296.00 317.50/319.50 1600 241.00/243.00 266.50/268.50 294.00/296.00 317.50/319.50 1715 241.00/243.00 266.50/268.50 294.50/296.50 318.00/320.00 (Closing Mar 1) 1715 240.50/242.50 265.50/267.50 293.00/295.00 316.00/318.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.02% 5.28% 5.10% 5.03% 4.99% 4.96% 1100 5.05% 5.26% 5.10% 5.04% 5.00% 4.97% 1200 5.01% 5.26% 5.10% 5.03% 4.99% 4.96% 1300 5.02% 5.26% 5.10% 5.04% 5.01% 4.97% 1400 5.01% 5.26% 5.10% 5.04% 5.01% 4.97% 1500 5.03% 5.31% 5.12% 5.04% 5.01% 4.97% 1600 5.02% 5.27% 5.10% 5.04% 5.01% 4.97% 1715 5.02% 5.27% 5.10% 5.04% 5.01% 4.97% (Closing Mar 1) 1715 4.75% 5.17% 4.99% 4.95% 4.93% 4.90% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.93% 4.90% 4.89% 4.87% 4.85% 4.82% 1100 4.95% 4.93% 4.92% 4.90% 4.87% 4.85% 1200 4.93% 4.90% 4.89% 4.88% 4.85% 4.83% 1300 4.95% 4.93% 4.91% 4.90% 4.87% 4.85% 1400 4.95% 4.93% 4.91% 4.89% 4.87% 4.84% 1500 4.93% 4.90% 4.90% 4.89% 4.87% 4.84% 1600 4.95% 4.93% 4.92% 4.90% 4.87% 4.85% 1715 4.95% 4.93% 4.92% 4.90% 4.88% 4.86% (Closing Mar 1) 1715 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.80% 4.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7025/66.7125 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com