Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.73% 02.73% 02.73% (Mar 2) 1000 03.00/05.00 00.75/01.25 02.25/03.75 04.10% 04.10% 04.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.75/21.75 50.25/52.25 78.50/80.50 105.00/107.00 1100 20.50/21.50 50.25/52.25 78.50/80.50 105.00/107.00 1200 21.00/21.50 50.50/51.50 79.00/80.00 105.50/106.50 1300 20.75/21.75 50.25/52.25 78.50/80.50 105.00/107.00 1400 20.75/21.75 50.00/52.00 78.00/80.00 104.50/106.50 1500 20.75/21.75 50.25/52.25 78.50/80.50 105.00/107.00 1600 20.75/21.75 50.25/52.25 78.50/80.50 105.00/107.00 1715 20.75/21.75 50.25/52.25 78.50/80.50 105.00/107.00 (Closing Mar 2) 1715 21.50/22.50 51.00/53.00 79.50/81.50 106.00/108.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 185.00/187.00 212.75/214.70 1100 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 185.00/187.00 212.50/214.50 1200 132.00/134.00 159.25/161.25 184.50/186.50 212.00/214.00 1300 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 185.00/187.00 212.50/214.50 1400 132.00/134.00 159.00/161.00 184.50/186.50 212.00/214.00 1500 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 185.00/187.00 212.50/214.50 1600 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 185.00/187.00 212.50/214.50 1715 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 185.00/187.00 212.75/214.75 (Closing Mar 2) 1715 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 186.50/188.50 214.50/216.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 239.25/241.20 264.75/266.70 292.50/294.50 316.00/318.00 1100 238.75/240.75 264.25/266.25 292.00/294.00 315.50/317.50 1200 238.25/240.25 263.50/265.50 291.50/293.50 315.00/317.00 1300 238.75/240.70 264.00/266.00 292.00/294.00 315.50/317.50 1400 238.25/240.25 263.50/265.50 291.50/293.50 315.00/317.00 1500 238.75/240.75 264.00/266.00 292.00/294.00 315.50/317.50 1600 238.75/240.70 264.00/266.00 292.00/294.00 315.50/317.50 1715 239.00/241.00 264.50/266.50 292.50/294.50 316.00/318.00 (Closing Mar 2) 1715 241.00/243.00 266.50/268.50 294.50/296.50 318.00/320.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.06% 5.27% 5.08% 5.02% 4.98% 4.94% 1100 5.10% 5.27% 5.08% 5.02% 4.98% 4.94% 1200 5.05% 5.25% 5.08% 5.02% 4.97% 4.94% 1300 5.07% 5.27% 5.09% 5.02% 4.98% 4.95% 1400 5.05% 5.24% 5.06% 5.00% 4.96% 4.93% 1500 5.07% 5.27% 5.09% 5.02% 4.98% 4.95% 1600 5.07% 5.27% 5.09% 5.02% 4.98% 4.95% 1715 5.07% 5.27% 5.09% 5.02% 4.98% 4.95% (Closing Mar 2) 1715 5.02% 5.27% 5.10% 5.04% 5.01% 4.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.92% 4.90% 4.89% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 1100 4.92% 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.84% 4.82% 1200 4.90% 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 1300 4.92% 4.90% 4.88% 4.87% 4.84% 4.82% 1400 4.91% 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.81% 1500 4.92% 4.90% 4.88% 4.87% 4.84% 4.82% 1600 4.92% 4.90% 4.88% 4.87% 4.84% 4.82% 1715 4.92% 4.90% 4.89% 4.88% 4.85% 4.83% (Closing Mar 2) 1715 4.95% 4.93% 4.92% 4.90% 4.88% 4.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8050/66.8150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com