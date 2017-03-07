Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.73% 02.73% 02.73% (Mar 3) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.73% 02.73% 02.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.75/20.75 49.00/51.00 77.25/79.25 103.75/105.70 1100 19.50/21.50 49.00/51.00 77.00/79.00 103.50/105.50 1200 19.25/20.75 48.25/50.25 76.50/78.50 103.00/105.00 1300 19.00/20.50 47.75/49.75 76.00/78.00 102.50/104.50 1400 19.00/20.50 47.75/49.75 76.00/78.00 102.50/104.50 1500 19.50/21.00 48.25/50.25 76.50/78.50 103.00/105.00 1600 19.25/20.75 48.25/50.25 76.50/78.50 103.00/105.00 1715 19.25/20.75 48.00/50.00 76.00/78.00 102.50/104.50 (Closing Mar 3) 1715 20.75/21.75 50.25/52.25 78.50/80.50 105.00/107.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.25/133.20 158.50/160.50 184.00/186.00 212.00/214.00 1100 131.00/133.00 158.00/160.00 183.25/185.20 211.00/213.00 1200 130.50/132.50 157.50/159.50 183.00/185.00 211.00/213.00 1300 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 182.50/184.50 210.50/212.50 1400 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 182.50/184.50 210.50/212.50 1500 130.50/132.50 157.50/159.50 183.00/185.00 211.00/213.00 1600 130.50/132.50 157.50/159.50 183.00/185.00 211.00/213.00 1715 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 182.50/184.50 210.50/212.50 (Closing Mar 3) 1715 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 185.00/187.00 212.75/214.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 238.50/240.50 264.00/266.00 292.00/294.00 315.50/317.50 1100 237.50/239.50 263.00/265.00 291.00/293.00 314.50/316.50 1200 237.50/239.50 263.00/265.00 291.00/293.00 314.50/316.50 1300 237.00/239.00 262.50/264.50 290.50/292.50 314.00/316.00 1400 237.00/239.00 262.50/264.50 290.50/292.50 314.00/316.00 1500 237.50/239.50 263.00/265.00 291.00/293.00 314.50/316.50 1600 237.50/239.50 263.00/265.00 291.25/293.25 315.00/317.00 1715 237.00/239.00 262.50/264.50 290.50/292.50 314.00/316.00 (Closing Mar 3) 1715 239.00/241.00 264.50/266.50 292.50/294.50 316.00/318.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.11% 5.25% 5.07% 5.01% 4.98% 4.95% 1100 5.14% 5.24% 5.06% 5.00% 4.97% 4.93% 1200 5.04% 5.18% 5.03% 4.98% 4.95% 4.92% 1300 4.99% 5.14% 5.00% 4.95% 4.93% 4.90% 1400 4.99% 5.14% 5.00% 4.96% 4.93% 4.91% 1500 5.07% 5.18% 5.03% 4.98% 4.95% 4.92% 1600 5.05% 5.18% 5.03% 4.98% 4.95% 4.92% 1715 5.03% 5.16% 5.00% 4.96% 4.93% 4.91% (Closing Mar 3) 1715 5.07% 5.27% 5.09% 5.02% 4.98% 4.95% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.93% 4.91% 4.90% 4.89% 4.86% 4.84% 1100 4.91% 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.82% 1200 4.90% 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.82% 1300 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 1400 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 1500 4.90% 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 1600 4.90% 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 1715 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% (Closing Mar 3) 1715 4.92% 4.90% 4.89% 4.88% 4.85% 4.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7150/66.7250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com