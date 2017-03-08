Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.74% 02.74% 02.74% (Mar 6) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.73% 02.73% 02.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.50/19.50 47.25/49.25 75.50/77.50 102.00/104.00 1100 18.25/19.75 46.25/48.25 74.50/76.50 101.00/103.00 1200 18.50/19.50 46.75/48.75 75.00/77.00 101.50/103.50 1300 18.50/19.50 46.75/48.75 75.00/77.00 101.50/103.50 1400 18.50/19.50 46.75/48.75 75.00/77.00 101.50/103.50 1500 18.50/20.00 46.75/48.75 74.75/76.75 101.25/103.20 1600 18.50/20.00 46.75/48.75 74.75/76.75 101.25/103.25 1715 18.50/20.00 46.50/48.50 75.00/77.00 101.25/103.25 (Closing Mar 6) 1715 19.25/20.75 48.00/50.00 76.00/78.00 102.50/104.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 182.00/184.00 210.00/212.00 1100 128.50/130.50 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 208.75/210.75 1200 129.00/131.00 156.00/158.00 181.50/183.50 209.50/211.50 1300 129.00/131.00 156.00/158.00 181.50/183.50 209.50/211.50 1400 129.25/131.20 156.50/158.50 182.00/184.00 210.00/212.00 1500 128.75/130.70 155.75/157.70 181.25/183.20 209.25/211.20 1600 128.75/130.75 155.75/157.75 181.25/183.25 209.25/211.25 1715 128.50/130.50 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 209.00/211.00 (Closing Mar 6) 1715 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 182.50/184.50 210.50/212.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 236.50/238.50 262.00/264.00 290.25/292.25 314.00/316.00 1100 235.25/237.25 260.75/262.75 288.75/290.75 312.50/314.50 1200 236.00/238.00 261.50/263.50 289.75/291.75 313.50/315.50 1300 236.00/238.00 261.50/263.50 289.75/291.75 313.50/315.50 1400 236.50/238.50 262.00/264.00 290.25/292.20 314.00/316.00 1500 235.75/237.70 261.25/263.20 289.25/291.20 313.00/315.00 1600 235.75/237.75 261.25/263.25 289.25/291.25 313.00/315.00 1715 235.25/237.25 260.75/262.75 288.75/290.75 312.50/314.50 (Closing Mar 6) 1715 237.00/239.00 262.50/264.50 290.50/292.50 314.00/316.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.04% 5.18% 5.03% 4.98% 4.96% 4.93% 1100 4.98% 5.09% 4.97% 4.94% 4.92% 4.89% 1200 5.01% 5.13% 5.00% 4.96% 4.93% 4.91% 1300 5.01% 5.13% 5.00% 4.96% 4.93% 4.91% 1400 5.01% 5.13% 5.00% 4.96% 4.94% 4.92% 1500 5.03% 5.12% 4.98% 4.94% 4.92% 4.90% 1600 5.03% 5.12% 4.98% 4.95% 4.92% 4.90% 1715 5.02% 5.12% 4.99% 4.94% 4.91% 4.89% (Closing Mar 6) 1715 5.03% 5.16% 5.00% 4.96% 4.93% 4.91% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.91% 4.90% 4.89% 4.88% 4.86% 4.84% 1100 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.82% 1200 4.89% 4.88% 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 1300 4.89% 4.88% 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 1400 4.91% 4.89% 4.89% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 1500 4.88% 4.87% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 1600 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 1715 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% (Closing Mar 6) 1715 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6650/66.6750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com