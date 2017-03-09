Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.74% 02.74% 02.74% (Mar 7) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.74% 02.74% 02.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/19.00 45.50/47.50 73.50/75.50 100.00/102.00 1100 17.50/19.50 45.50/47.50 73.75/75.75 100.00/102.00 1200 17.75/19.25 45.25/47.25 73.50/75.50 100.00/102.00 1300 17.50/19.00 45.25/47.25 73.00/75.00 99.50/101.50 1400 17.50/19.00 45.00/47.00 73.00/75.00 99.00/101.00 1500 17.50/19.00 45.00/47.00 73.00/75.00 99.00/101.00 1600 17.75/19.25 45.00/47.00 73.00/75.00 98.75/100.75 1715 17.50/19.50 44.75/46.75 72.25/74.25 98.25/100.25 (Closing Mar 7) 1715 18.50/20.00 46.50/48.50 75.00/77.00 101.25/103.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.50/129.50 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 208.00/210.00 1100 127.25/129.25 154.25/156.25 180.00/182.00 208.00/210.00 1200 127.25/128.75 154.25/156.25 179.50/181.50 207.50/209.50 1300 127.00/129.00 153.75/155.75 179.00/181.00 207.00/209.00 1400 126.00/128.00 153.00/155.00 178.25/180.25 206.25/208.25 1500 126.00/128.00 152.75/154.75 177.75/179.75 205.50/207.50 1600 125.50/127.50 152.25/154.25 177.25/179.25 204.75/206.75 1715 125.00/127.00 151.25/153.25 175.75/177.75 202.75/204.75 (Closing Mar 7) 1715 128.50/130.50 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 209.00/211.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.50/236.50 260.00/262.00 288.25/290.20 312.00/314.00 1100 234.50/236.50 260.00/262.00 288.25/290.25 312.00/314.00 1200 233.75/235.75 259.25/261.25 287.25/289.25 311.00/313.00 1300 233.50/235.50 259.00/261.00 287.25/289.25 311.00/313.00 1400 232.50/234.50 258.00/260.00 286.25/288.25 310.00/312.00 1500 231.75/233.75 257.00/259.00 285.00/287.00 308.50/310.50 1600 230.75/232.75 255.75/257.75 283.50/285.50 307.00/309.00 1715 228.75/230.75 254.00/256.00 281.50/283.50 305.00/307.00 (Closing Mar 7) 1715 235.25/237.25 260.75/262.75 288.75/290.75 312.50/314.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.01% 5.08% 4.96% 4.93% 4.91% 4.89% 1100 5.03% 5.09% 4.97% 4.93% 4.90% 4.89% 1200 5.02% 5.07% 4.96% 4.93% 4.90% 4.88% 1300 4.99% 5.05% 4.93% 4.91% 4.89% 4.86% 1400 4.97% 5.04% 4.92% 4.88% 4.86% 4.84% 1500 4.97% 5.03% 4.91% 4.88% 4.85% 4.83% 1600 5.00% 5.03% 4.91% 4.86% 4.83% 4.81% 1715 4.98% 4.99% 4.87% 4.84% 4.81% 4.78% (Closing Mar 7) 1715 5.02% 5.12% 4.99% 4.94% 4.91% 4.89% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.88% 4.87% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 1100 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 1200 4.87% 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.82% 4.81% 1300 4.85% 4.85% 4.84% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% 1400 4.83% 4.83% 4.82% 4.82% 4.80% 4.79% 1500 4.81% 4.81% 4.80% 4.79% 4.78% 4.76% 1600 4.80% 4.79% 4.78% 4.77% 4.75% 4.74% 1715 4.76% 4.74% 4.75% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% (Closing Mar 7) 1715 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6950/66.7050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com