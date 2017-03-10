Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.75/06.25 00.75/01.25 03.00/05.00 04.09% 04.09% 04.09% (Mar 8) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.74% 02.74% 02.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.50/15.50 40.25/42.25 67.75/69.75 93.50/95.50 1100 13.75/15.75 40.50/42.50 68.00/70.00 93.75/95.75 1200 13.50/15.50 40.25/42.25 67.75/69.75 93.50/95.50 1300 14.00/16.00 40.75/42.75 68.25/70.25 93.50/95.50 1400 13.75/15.75 40.50/42.50 68.00/70.00 93.75/95.75 1500 14.00/16.00 40.75/42.75 68.25/70.25 93.50/95.50 1600 13.75/15.75 40.25/42.25 68.00/70.00 93.50/95.50 1715 13.75/15.75 40.50/42.50 68.00/70.00 93.75/95.75 (Closing Mar 8) 1715 17.50/19.50 44.75/46.75 72.25/74.25 98.25/100.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 120.00/122.00 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 197.00/199.00 1100 120.50/122.50 146.50/148.50 171.00/173.00 197.50/199.50 1200 120.00/122.00 145.75/147.75 170.00/172.00 197.00/199.00 1300 119.75/121.75 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 197.50/199.50 1400 120.25/122.20 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 197.00/199.00 1500 119.75/121.75 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 197.50/199.50 1600 119.75/121.75 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 197.50/199.50 1715 120.25/122.25 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 197.00/199.00 (Closing Mar 8) 1715 125.00/127.00 151.25/153.25 175.75/177.75 202.75/204.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.00/225.00 248.00/250.00 275.25/277.25 298.50/300.50 1100 223.50/225.50 248.50/250.50 275.75/277.70 299.00/301.00 1200 222.75/224.70 247.50/249.50 274.75/276.70 298.00/300.00 1300 222.75/224.75 247.25/249.25 274.75/276.75 298.00/300.00 1400 223.00/225.00 248.00/240.00 275.25/277.20 298.50/300.50 1500 223.00/225.00 247.50/249.50 275.25/277.25 298.50/300.50 1600 222.75/224.75 247.00/249.00 274.75/276.75 298.00/300.00 1715 222.75/224.75 247.50/249.50 274.75/276.75 298.00/300.00 (Closing Mar 8) 1715 228.75/230.75 254.00/256.00 281.50/283.50 305.00/307.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.94% 4.88% 4.79% 4.76% 4.74% 4.71% 1100 4.98% 4.90% 4.81% 4.78% 4.76% 4.73% 1200 4.94% 4.89% 4.80% 4.77% 4.74% 4.71% 1300 5.02% 4.93% 4.82% 4.77% 4.74% 4.72% 1400 4.98% 4.91% 4.81% 4.78% 4.75% 4.72% 1500 5.02% 4.93% 4.82% 4.77% 4.74% 4.72% 1600 4.96% 4.90% 4.81% 4.77% 4.74% 4.72% 1715 4.99% 4.91% 4.82% 4.79% 4.75% 4.72% (Closing Mar 8) 1715 4.98% 4.99% 4.87% 4.84% 4.81% 4.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.69% 4.68% 4.69% 4.68% 4.66% 4.65% 1100 4.71% 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 4.67% 4.66% 1200 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 1300 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 1400 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 1500 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 1600 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 1715 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.65% (Closing Mar 8) 1715 4.76% 4.74% 4.75% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7125/66.7225 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com