Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.76% 02.76% 02.76% (Mar 10) 1000 03.50/06.50 03.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 03.83% 04.10% 02.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.50/14.00 39.50/41.50 67.00/69.00 93.00/95.00 1100 12.75/14.75 40.00/42.00 68.00/70.00 93.50/95.50 1200 12.50/14.00 39.50/41.50 67.00/69.00 92.50/94.50 1300 12.75/14.25 40.00/42.00 67.50/69.50 93.00/95.00 1400 13.50/14.50 40.50/42.50 68.00/70.00 94.00/96.00 1500 12.75/14.25 40.25/42.25 68.00/70.00 94.00/96.00 1600 13.00/14.00 40.50/42.50 68.25/70.25 94.25/96.25 1715 13.00/14.00 40.75/42.75 68.75/70.75 94.75/96.75 (Closing Mar 10) 1715 13.25/14.75 40.25/42.25 67.75/69.75 93.50/95.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 119.50/121.50 145.50/147.50 170.00/172.00 197.00/199.00 1100 120.00/122.00 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 197.50/199.50 1200 119.00/121.00 145.00/147.00 169.50/171.50 196.50/198.50 1300 119.50/121.50 145.50/147.50 170.00/172.00 197.00/199.00 1400 120.00/122.00 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 197.50/199.50 1500 120.50/122.50 146.50/148.50 171.00/173.00 198.25/200.25 1600 120.75/122.75 147.00/149.00 171.50/173.50 199.00/201.00 1715 121.25/123.25 147.50/149.50 172.00/174.00 199.75/201.75 (Closing Mar 10) 1715 120.00/122.00 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 197.00/199.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.75/224.70 247.50/249.50 274.75/276.70 298.00/300.00 1100 223.00/225.00 247.25/249.25 274.75/276.75 298.00/300.00 1200 222.00/224.00 246.75/248.75 274.00/276.00 297.00/299.00 1300 222.75/224.75 247.50/249.50 274.75/276.75 298.00/300.00 1400 223.25/225.25 248.00/250.00 275.50/277.50 299.00/301.00 1500 224.00/226.00 249.00/251.00 277.00/279.00 300.50/302.50 1600 224.75/226.75 249.50/251.50 277.50/279.50 301.00/303.00 1715 225.50/227.50 250.50/252.50 278.50/280.50 302.00/304.00 (Closing Mar 10) 1715 222.75/224.75 247.50/249.50 274.75/276.75 298.00/300.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.13% 5.01% 4.90% 4.86% 4.82% 4.79% 1100 5.22% 5.09% 4.95% 4.89% 4.84% 4.81% 1200 5.13% 5.02% 4.89% 4.84% 4.81% 4.78% 1300 5.21% 5.06% 4.92% 4.87% 4.83% 4.80% 1400 5.29% 5.11% 4.97% 4.90% 4.85% 4.81% 1500 5.23% 5.10% 4.97% 4.91% 4.86% 4.82% 1600 5.26% 5.12% 4.99% 4.93% 4.88% 4.84% 1715 5.31% 5.18% 5.04% 4.97% 4.92% 4.88% (Closing Mar 10) 1715 5.07% 4.98% 4.86% 4.82% 4.78% 4.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.77% 4.76% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 1100 4.79% 4.77% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 1200 4.76% 4.75% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1300 4.78% 4.77% 4.76% 4.75% 4.73% 4.72% 1400 4.79% 4.78% 4.77% 4.76% 4.75% 4.74% 1500 4.81% 4.79% 4.79% 4.78% 4.77% 4.76% 1600 4.83% 4.81% 4.80% 4.79% 4.78% 4.77% 1715 4.87% 4.85% 4.85% 4.83% 4.82% 4.81% (Closing Mar 10) 1715 4.73% 4.72% 4.71% 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.8150/65.8250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com