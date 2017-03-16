Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.39% 01.39% 01.39% (Mar 14) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.76% 02.76% 02.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/13.50 39.75/41.75 67.50/69.50 93.25/95.25 1100 12.00/13.50 39.75/41.75 67.50/69.50 93.25/95.25 1200 12.00/13.50 39.75/41.75 67.75/69.75 93.25/95.25 1300 12.25/13.75 40.00/42.00 67.75/69.75 93.50/95.50 1400 12.25/13.25 40.00/42.00 67.75/69.75 93.50/95.50 1500 12.00/13.50 39.50/41.50 67.50/69.50 93.25/95.25 1600 12.00/13.50 39.75/41.75 67.50/69.50 93.50/95.50 1715 12.00/13.50 39.75/41.75 67.50/69.50 93.00/95.00 (Closing Mar 14) 1715 13.00/14.00 40.75/42.75 68.75/70.75 94.75/96.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 119.75/121.70 145.75/147.70 170.50/172.50 198.00/200.00 1100 119.75/121.70 145.75/147.70 170.25/172.20 197.50/199.50 1200 119.50/121.50 145.50/147.50 170.00/172.00 197.50/199.50 1300 120.00/122.00 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 197.75/199.70 1400 120.00/122.00 146.25/148.20 170.75/172.70 198.25/200.20 1500 119.75/121.75 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 198.00/200.00 1600 120.00/122.00 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 198.00/200.00 1715 119.50/121.50 145.50/147.50 170.00/172.00 197.00/199.00 (Closing Mar 14) 1715 121.25/123.25 147.50/149.50 172.00/174.00 199.75/201.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.75/225.70 248.50/250.50 276.50/278.50 300.00/302.00 1100 223.00/225.00 247.50/249.50 275.25/277.20 298.50/300.50 1200 223.00/225.00 247.50/249.50 275.25/277.25 298.50/300.50 1300 223.25/225.20 248.00/250.00 275.75/277.70 299.00/301.00 1400 224.00/226.00 248.75/250.70 276.75/278.70 300.00/302.00 1500 223.50/225.50 248.00/250.00 275.75/277.75 299.00/301.00 1600 223.50/225.50 248.25/250.20 275.75/277.70 299.00/301.00 1715 222.00/224.00 246.50/248.50 274.00/276.00 297.00/299.00 (Closing Mar 14) 1715 225.50/227.50 250.50/252.50 278.50/280.50 302.00/304.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.35% 5.19% 5.03% 4.97% 4.92% 4.89% 1100 5.35% 5.18% 5.03% 4.97% 4.91% 4.88% 1200 5.35% 5.19% 5.03% 4.96% 4.91% 4.87% 1300 5.39% 5.20% 5.04% 4.98% 4.92% 4.88% 1400 5.36% 5.20% 5.03% 4.97% 4.92% 4.88% 1500 5.31% 5.16% 5.02% 4.96% 4.91% 4.87% 1600 5.34% 5.17% 5.03% 4.97% 4.92% 4.88% 1715 5.33% 5.17% 5.00% 4.94% 4.89% 4.86% (Closing Mar 14) 1715 5.31% 5.18% 5.04% 4.97% 4.92% 4.88% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.87% 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.83% 4.81% 1100 4.86% 4.84% 4.83% 4.81% 4.80% 4.78% 1200 4.85% 4.84% 4.83% 4.82% 4.80% 4.78% 1300 4.86% 4.84% 4.83% 4.82% 4.80% 4.79% 1400 4.87% 4.85% 4.84% 4.83% 4.82% 4.80% 1500 4.86% 4.84% 4.83% 4.81% 4.80% 4.78% 1600 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.82% 4.80% 4.78% 1715 4.83% 4.81% 4.80% 4.78% 4.76% 4.75% (Closing Mar 14) 1715 4.87% 4.85% 4.85% 4.83% 4.82% 4.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.6850/65.6950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com