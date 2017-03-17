Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/05.00 00.75/01.25 02.25/03.75 04.19% 04.19% 04.19% (Mar 15) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.39% 01.39% 01.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.50/11.00 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 90.00/92.00 1100 09.50/11.00 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 90.50/92.50 1200 09.50/11.00 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 90.50/92.50 1300 09.50/11.00 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 90.50/92.50 1400 09.50/11.00 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 91.00/93.00 1500 09.50/11.00 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 91.00/93.00 1600 09.50/11.00 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 91.00/93.00 1715 09.50/11.00 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 91.00/93.00 (Closing Mar 15) 1715 12.00/13.50 39.75/41.75 67.50/69.50 93.00/95.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.50/118.50 142.50/144.50 167.00/169.00 194.00/196.00 1100 116.75/118.75 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 195.00/197.00 1200 117.00/119.00 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 194.50/196.50 1300 117.00/119.00 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 194.50/196.50 1400 117.50/119.50 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 195.00/197.00 1500 117.50/119.50 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 195.00/197.00 1600 117.50/119.50 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 195.00/197.00 1715 117.50/119.50 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 195.00/197.00 (Closing Mar 15) 1715 119.50/121.50 145.50/147.50 170.00/172.00 197.00/199.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 219.50/221.50 244.00/246.00 271.75/273.70 295.00/297.00 1100 220.50/222.50 244.50/246.50 272.25/274.25 295.50/297.50 1200 220.00/222.00 244.75/246.75 272.50/274.50 295.50/297.50 1300 220.00/222.00 244.75/246.70 272.50/274.50 295.50/297.50 1400 220.50/222.50 245.25/247.25 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 1500 220.50/222.50 245.25/247.25 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 1600 220.50/222.50 245.25/247.20 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 1715 220.50/222.50 245.25/247.25 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 (Closing Mar 15) 1715 222.00/224.00 246.50/248.50 274.00/276.00 297.00/299.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.42% 5.14% 5.01% 4.95% 4.90% 4.87% 1100 5.41% 5.17% 5.03% 4.96% 4.91% 4.88% 1200 5.42% 5.17% 5.04% 4.97% 4.92% 4.88% 1300 5.42% 5.17% 5.04% 4.97% 4.92% 4.88% 1400 5.41% 5.17% 5.05% 4.99% 4.93% 4.89% 1500 5.41% 5.17% 5.05% 4.99% 4.93% 4.89% 1600 5.41% 5.16% 5.05% 4.99% 4.93% 4.89% 1715 5.41% 5.17% 5.05% 4.99% 4.93% 4.89% (Closing Mar 15) 1715 5.33% 5.17% 5.00% 4.94% 4.89% 4.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.84% 4.83% 4.82% 4.81% 4.80% 4.78% 1100 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.80% 4.79% 1200 4.86% 4.84% 4.83% 4.82% 4.80% 4.79% 1300 4.86% 4.84% 4.83% 4.82% 4.80% 4.79% 1400 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.82% 4.81% 4.79% 1500 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.82% 4.81% 4.79% 1600 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% 4.79% 1715 4.87% 4.85% 4.84% 4.83% 4.81% 4.79% (Closing Mar 15) 1715 4.83% 4.81% 4.80% 4.78% 4.76% 4.75% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.4100/65.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com