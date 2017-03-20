Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/04.50 02.75/03.25 00.75/01.25 04.87% 05.10% 04.18% (Mar 16) 1000 03.00/05.00 00.75/01.25 02.25/03.75 04.19% 04.19% 04.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.00 36.00/38.00 64.00/66.00 89.50/91.50 1100 08.50/10.00 36.25/38.25 64.25/66.25 90.25/92.25 1200 08.50/10.00 36.50/38.50 64.50/66.50 90.50/92.50 1300 08.50/10.00 36.75/38.75 65.00/67.00 91.00/93.00 1400 08.25/09.75 36.50/38.50 65.00/67.00 90.75/92.75 1500 08.25/09.75 36.50/38.50 65.00/67.00 91.00/93.00 1600 08.50/10.00 36.75/38.75 65.50/67.50 91.50/93.50 1715 08.50/10.00 36.75/38.75 65.25/67.25 90.75/92.75 (Closing Mar 16) 1715 09.50/11.00 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 91.00/93.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.00/118.00 142.00/144.00 166.50/168.50 193.50/195.50 1100 116.75/118.75 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 194.50/196.50 1200 117.00/119.00 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 194.75/196.75 1300 117.50/119.50 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 195.00/197.00 1400 117.25/119.25 143.75/145.75 168.25/170.25 195.50/197.50 1500 117.50/119.50 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 195.25/197.25 1600 118.00/120.00 144.50/146.50 169.00/171.00 196.50/198.50 1715 117.25/119.25 143.25/145.25 167.75/169.75 194.75/196.75 (Closing Mar 16) 1715 117.50/119.50 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 195.00/197.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 219.00/221.00 243.75/245.75 271.50/273.50 294.50/296.50 1100 220.00/222.00 244.75/246.75 272.50/274.50 295.50/297.50 1200 220.50/222.50 245.25/247.25 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 1300 220.50/222.50 245.25/247.20 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 1400 221.00/223.00 245.50/247.50 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 1500 220.75/222.75 245.50/247.50 273.25/275.25 296.50/298.50 1600 222.00/224.00 246.50/248.50 274.00/276.00 297.00/299.00 1715 220.25/222.25 244.75/246.75 272.50/274.50 295.50/297.50 (Closing Mar 16) 1715 220.50/222.50 245.25/247.25 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.40% 5.15% 5.01% 4.95% 4.90% 4.86% 1100 5.43% 5.17% 5.05% 4.98% 4.93% 4.89% 1200 5.47% 5.20% 5.07% 5.00% 4.94% 4.89% 1300 5.50% 5.23% 5.09% 5.02% 4.95% 4.91% 1400 5.46% 5.23% 5.09% 5.01% 4.96% 4.92% 1500 5.46% 5.23% 5.10% 5.02% 4.95% 4.91% 1600 5.50% 5.27% 5.13% 5.04% 4.99% 4.94% 1715 5.51% 5.26% 5.10% 5.01% 4.95% 4.91% (Closing Mar 16) 1715 5.41% 5.17% 5.05% 4.99% 4.93% 4.89% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.84% 4.83% 4.82% 4.80% 4.79% 4.77% 1100 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% 4.78% 1200 4.87% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.79% 1300 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.79% 1400 4.89% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.79% 1500 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% 1600 4.92% 4.90% 4.88% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 1715 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.79% (Closing Mar 16) 1715 4.87% 4.85% 4.84% 4.83% 4.81% 4.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.4550/65.4650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com