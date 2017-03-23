Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.39% 01.39% 01.39% (Mar 21) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.79% 02.79% 02.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.50/07.00 33.50/35.50 62.50/64.50 88.50/90.50 1100 06.00/07.50 33.75/35.75 62.75/64.75 89.00/91.00 1200 06.00/07.50 33.50/35.50 62.50/64.50 89.00/91.00 1300 06.00/07.50 33.75/35.75 62.50/64.50 89.00/91.00 1400 06.00/07.50 34.00/36.00 62.75/64.75 89.00/91.00 1500 06.00/07.50 33.50/35.50 62.25/64.25 88.50/90.50 1600 06.00/07.50 33.50/35.50 62.25/64.25 88.50/90.50 1715 05.75/07.25 33.00/35.00 61.75/63.75 88.00/90.00 (Closing Mar 21) 1715 07.00/08.00 35.00/37.00 64.00/66.00 90.00/92.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 115.25/117.20 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 193.00/195.00 1100 116.00/118.00 142.50/144.50 167.00/169.00 194.00/196.00 1200 116.00/118.00 142.50/144.50 167.00/169.00 194.00/196.00 1300 116.00/118.00 142.50/144.50 167.00/169.00 194.00/196.00 1400 116.00/118.00 142.50/144.50 167.00/169.00 194.00/196.00 1500 115.50/117.50 142.00/144.00 166.50/168.50 193.50/195.50 1600 115.50/117.50 142.00/144.00 166.50/168.50 193.50/195.50 1715 114.75/116.75 141.00/143.00 165.50/167.50 192.25/194.25 (Closing Mar 21) 1715 117.00/119.00 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 195.00/197.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.50/220.50 243.00/245.00 270.50/272.50 293.50/295.50 1100 219.50/221.50 244.00/246.00 271.50/273.50 294.50/296.50 1200 219.25/221.25 243.50/245.50 271.00/273.00 294.00/296.00 1300 219.25/221.25 243.50/245.50 271.00/273.00 294.00/296.00 1400 219.25/221.20 243.50/245.50 271.00/273.00 294.00/296.00 1500 218.75/220.70 243.00/245.00 270.50/272.50 293.50/295.50 1600 218.75/220.75 243.00/245.00 270.50/272.50 293.50/295.50 1715 217.25/219.25 241.50/243.50 269.00/271.00 292.00/294.00 (Closing Mar 21) 1715 220.75/222.75 245.50/247.50 273.00/275.00 296.00/298.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.48% 5.24% 5.10% 5.03% 4.98% 4.93% 1100 5.53% 5.26% 5.13% 5.07% 5.01% 4.96% 1200 5.49% 5.24% 5.12% 5.07% 5.01% 4.96% 1300 5.53% 5.25% 5.13% 5.07% 5.01% 4.96% 1400 5.57% 5.27% 5.13% 5.07% 5.01% 4.96% 1500 5.49% 5.22% 5.10% 5.04% 4.99% 4.94% 1600 5.49% 5.23% 5.10% 5.05% 5.00% 4.95% 1715 5.41% 5.18% 5.07% 5.02% 4.96% 4.92% (Closing Mar 21) 1715 5.58% 5.31% 5.16% 5.09% 5.03% 4.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.90% 4.88% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% 1100 4.92% 4.90% 4.88% 4.86% 4.83% 4.82% 1200 4.92% 4.89% 4.87% 4.85% 4.82% 4.81% 1300 4.93% 4.90% 4.87% 4.85% 4.82% 4.81% 1400 4.93% 4.90% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 1500 4.91% 4.88% 4.86% 4.84% 4.81% 4.80% 1600 4.92% 4.89% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% 1715 4.88% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.79% 4.78% (Closing Mar 21) 1715 4.94% 4.92% 4.91% 4.88% 4.86% 4.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.4400/65.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com