Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.79% 02.79% 02.79% (Mar 22) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.39% 01.39% 01.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 29.50/31.50 58.00/60.00 83.50/85.50 1100 03.00/04.00 29.75/31.75 58.50/60.50 84.00/86.00 1200 03.00/04.00 29.75/31.75 58.50/60.50 84.00/86.00 1300 03.00/04.00 29.50/31.50 58.50/60.50 84.00/86.00 1400 03.00/04.00 29.25/31.25 58.00/60.00 83.50/85.50 1500 02.75/04.25 29.50/31.50 58.25/60.25 83.75/85.75 1600 02.75/04.25 29.50/31.50 58.25/60.25 83.75/85.75 1715 03.00/04.00 29.25/31.25 57.75/59.75 83.25/85.25 (Closing Mar 22) 1715 05.75/07.25 33.00/35.00 61.75/63.75 88.00/90.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 110.00/112.00 135.50/137.50 159.50/161.50 186.00/188.00 1100 110.50/112.50 136.50/138.50 160.50/162.50 187.00/189.00 1200 110.75/112.75 137.00/139.00 161.00/163.00 187.50/189.50 1300 110.50/112.50 136.50/138.50 160.75/162.75 187.50/189.50 1400 110.00/112.00 136.25/138.20 160.50/162.50 187.25/189.20 1500 110.00/112.00 135.75/137.75 160.00/162.00 186.50/188.50 1600 109.75/111.75 135.50/137.50 159.50/161.50 186.00/188.00 1715 109.25/111.25 135.25/137.25 159.25/161.25 185.50/187.50 (Closing Mar 22) 1715 114.75/116.75 141.00/143.00 165.50/167.50 192.25/194.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.75/212.70 235.00/237.00 262.25/264.20 285.00/287.00 1100 211.75/213.75 236.00/238.00 263.25/265.25 286.00/288.00 1200 212.50/214.50 237.00/239.00 264.25/266.25 287.00/289.00 1300 212.25/214.25 236.50/238.50 263.75/265.75 286.50/288.50 1400 212.25/214.20 236.50/238.50 263.75/265.70 286.50/288.50 1500 211.50/213.50 235.50/237.50 262.50/264.50 285.50/287.50 1600 211.00/213.00 235.00/237.00 262.00/264.00 285.00/287.00 1715 210.50/212.50 234.50/236.50 261.75/263.75 284.50/286.50 (Closing Mar 22) 1715 217.25/219.25 241.50/243.50 269.00/271.00 292.00/294.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.32% 5.07% 4.97% 4.92% 4.86% 4.82% 1100 5.36% 5.11% 5.00% 4.95% 4.89% 4.85% 1200 5.36% 5.11% 5.00% 4.95% 4.91% 4.86% 1300 5.31% 5.11% 5.00% 4.94% 4.89% 4.85% 1400 5.27% 5.06% 4.97% 4.92% 4.88% 4.84% 1500 5.31% 5.09% 4.98% 4.92% 4.86% 4.83% 1600 5.31% 5.08% 4.98% 4.90% 4.85% 4.81% 1715 5.26% 5.04% 4.95% 4.88% 4.84% 4.80% (Closing Mar 22) 1715 5.41% 5.18% 5.07% 5.02% 4.96% 4.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.79% 4.77% 4.75% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% 1100 4.82% 4.79% 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 1200 4.83% 4.80% 4.79% 4.77% 4.75% 4.74% 1300 4.83% 4.80% 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 1400 4.82% 4.79% 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 1500 4.80% 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 1600 4.78% 4.76% 4.75% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1715 4.77% 4.75% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% 4.70% (Closing Mar 22) 1715 4.88% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.79% 4.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.5200/65.5300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com