Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 02.00/03.00 01.00/03.00 03.35% 03.72% 02.79% (Mar 23) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.79% 02.79% 02.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.50/02.50 27.50/29.50 56.00/58.00 81.50/83.50 1100 01.25/02.75 27.50/29.50 56.00/58.00 81.50/83.50 1200 01.50/02.50 27.50/29.50 56.00/58.00 81.50/83.50 1300 01.50/02.50 27.00/29.00 55.50/57.50 81.00/83.00 1400 01.50/02.50 27.25/29.25 56.00/58.00 81.50/83.50 1500 01.50/02.50 27.25/29.25 56.00/58.00 81.50/83.50 1600 01.50/02.50 27.25/29.25 56.00/58.00 81.50/83.50 1715 01.50/02.50 27.25/29.25 56.00/58.00 81.50/83.50 (Closing Mar 23) 1715 03.00/04.00 29.25/31.25 57.75/59.75 83.25/85.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 107.50/109.50 133.50/135.50 157.50/159.50 184.00/186.00 1100 107.50/109.50 133.50/135.50 157.75/159.75 184.50/186.50 1200 107.75/109.75 133.75/135.75 158.00/160.00 184.25/186.25 1300 107.50/109.50 133.75/135.75 158.00/160.00 184.25/186.25 1400 107.75/109.70 134.00/136.00 158.25/160.20 184.50/186.50 1500 108.00/110.00 134.00/136.00 158.25/160.20 184.75/186.70 1600 108.00/110.00 134.00/136.00 158.25/160.25 184.75/186.75 1715 108.00/110.00 134.00/136.00 158.25/160.25 184.75/186.75 (Closing Mar 23) 1715 109.25/111.25 135.25/137.25 159.25/161.25 185.50/187.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.00/211.00 233.00/235.00 260.25/262.20 283.00/285.00 1100 209.25/211.25 233.25/235.25 260.25/262.25 283.00/285.00 1200 209.00/211.00 233.00/235.00 260.25/262.25 283.00/285.00 1300 209.25/211.25 233.50/235.50 260.75/262.75 283.50/285.50 1400 209.25/211.20 233.50/235.50 260.75/262.70 283.50/285.50 1500 209.75/211.70 234.00/236.00 261.25/263.20 284.00/286.00 1600 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 261.75/263.75 284.50/286.50 1715 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 261.75/263.75 284.50/286.50 (Closing Mar 23) 1715 210.50/212.50 234.50/236.50 261.75/263.75 284.50/286.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.30% 5.05% 4.95% 4.88% 4.84% 4.81% 1100 5.30% 5.05% 4.95% 4.88% 4.84% 4.81% 1200 5.30% 5.05% 4.95% 4.89% 4.85% 4.82% 1300 5.20% 5.00% 4.92% 4.88% 4.85% 4.82% 1400 5.25% 5.05% 4.95% 4.89% 4.86% 4.83% 1500 5.25% 5.05% 4.95% 4.90% 4.86% 4.83% 1600 5.25% 5.05% 4.95% 4.91% 4.86% 4.83% 1715 5.25% 5.05% 4.95% 4.91% 4.86% 4.83% (Closing Mar 23) 1715 5.26% 5.04% 4.95% 4.88% 4.84% 4.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.78% 4.76% 4.75% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1100 4.79% 4.77% 4.75% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1200 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1300 4.78% 4.77% 4.76% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% 1400 4.79% 4.77% 4.76% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% 1500 4.80% 4.78% 4.77% 4.75% 4.73% 4.72% 1600 4.80% 4.79% 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 1715 4.80% 4.79% 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% (Closing Mar 23) 1715 4.77% 4.75% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% 4.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.4050/65.4150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com