Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Mar 24) 1000 03.00/06.00 02.00/03.00 01.00/03.00 03.35% 03.72% 02.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 26.50/28.50 55.25/57.25 81.25/83.25 1100 00.50/01.50 26.50/28.50 55.50/57.50 81.50/83.50 1200 00.50/01.50 26.50/28.50 55.50/57.50 81.50/83.50 1300 00.50/01.50 26.50/28.50 55.50/57.50 81.50/83.50 1400 00.50/01.50 26.50/28.50 55.50/57.50 81.50/83.50 1500 00.50/01.50 26.50/28.50 55.25/57.25 81.00/83.00 1600 00.50/01.50 26.25/28.25 55.00/57.00 81.00/83.00 1715 00.50/01.50 26.25/28.25 55.00/57.00 81.00/83.00 (Closing Mar 24) 1715 01.50/02.50 27.25/29.25 56.00/58.00 81.50/83.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 108.00/110.00 134.50/136.50 159.00/161.00 185.50/187.50 1100 108.50/110.50 135.00/137.00 159.50/161.50 186.00/188.00 1200 108.50/110.50 135.00/137.00 159.50/161.50 186.00/188.00 1300 108.50/110.50 135.50/137.50 160.00/162.00 186.75/188.75 1400 108.50/110.50 135.00/137.00 159.50/161.50 186.25/188.25 1500 108.00/110.00 135.00/137.00 159.50/161.50 186.50/188.50 1600 108.00/110.00 135.00/137.00 159.50/161.50 186.50/188.50 1715 108.00/110.00 134.75/136.75 159.25/161.25 186.25/188.25 (Closing Mar 24) 1715 108.00/110.00 134.00/136.00 158.25/160.25 184.75/186.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.00/213.00 235.50/237.50 263.00/265.00 286.00/288.00 1100 211.50/213.50 236.00/238.00 263.50/265.50 286.50/288.50 1200 211.50/213.50 236.25/238.25 263.75/265.75 286.50/288.50 1300 212.25/214.25 237.00/239.00 264.25/266.25 287.00/289.00 1400 211.75/213.75 237.00/239.00 264.25/266.25 287.00/289.00 1500 212.25/214.20 237.00/239.00 264.25/266.20 287.00/289.00 1600 212.25/214.20 237.50/239.50 264.75/266.75 287.50/289.50 1715 211.75/213.75 236.50/238.50 263.75/265.75 286.50/288.50 (Closing Mar 24) 1715 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 261.75/263.75 284.50/286.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.31% 5.09% 5.01% 4.97% 4.93% 4.90% 1100 5.32% 5.11% 5.03% 4.99% 4.95% 4.92% 1200 5.32% 5.11% 5.03% 4.99% 4.95% 4.92% 1300 5.32% 5.11% 5.03% 4.99% 4.97% 4.93% 1400 5.32% 5.11% 5.03% 4.99% 4.95% 4.92% 1500 5.32% 5.09% 5.00% 4.97% 4.95% 4.92% 1600 5.27% 5.07% 5.00% 4.97% 4.95% 4.92% 1715 5.27% 5.07% 5.00% 4.97% 4.95% 4.91% (Closing Mar 24) 1715 5.25% 5.05% 4.95% 4.91% 4.86% 4.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% 4.79% 1100 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.80% 1200 4.88% 4.86% 4.86% 4.84% 4.81% 4.80% 1300 4.90% 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.82% 4.81% 1400 4.89% 4.87% 4.87% 4.85% 4.82% 4.81% 1500 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.82% 4.81% 1600 4.89% 4.88% 4.88% 4.86% 4.83% 4.82% 1715 4.89% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% (Closing Mar 24) 1715 4.80% 4.79% 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0350/65.0450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com