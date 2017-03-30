Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Mar 27) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.25/27.25 54.00/56.00 80.00/82.00 107.00/109.00 1100 25.25/27.25 54.00/56.00 80.00/82.00 107.00/109.00 1200 24.75/26.75 53.50/55.50 79.50/81.50 106.50/108.50 1300 24.50/26.50 53.25/55.25 79.25/81.25 106.25/108.20 1400 24.75/26.75 53.50/55.50 79.50/81.50 106.50/108.50 1500 24.75/26.75 53.50/55.50 79.50/81.50 106.50/108.50 1600 25.00/27.00 54.00/56.00 80.00/82.00 107.00/109.00 1715 25.00/27.00 54.00/56.00 80.00/82.00 107.00/109.00 (Closing Mar 27) 1715 26.25/28.25 55.00/57.00 81.00/83.00 108.00/110.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 186.50/188.50 212.50/214.50 1100 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 186.50/188.50 212.50/214.50 1200 133.25/135.25 158.00/160.00 185.25/187.20 211.00/213.00 1300 133.00/135.00 157.75/159.70 185.00/187.00 210.75/212.70 1400 133.50/135.50 158.00/160.00 185.50/187.50 211.50/213.50 1500 133.00/135.00 157.50/159.50 185.00/187.00 211.00/213.00 1600 133.50/135.50 158.00/160.00 185.50/187.50 211.50/213.50 1715 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 186.50/188.50 212.25/214.25 (Closing Mar 27) 1715 134.75/136.75 159.25/161.25 186.25/188.25 211.75/213.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 237.50/239.50 265.00/267.00 288.00/290.00 311.50/313.50 1100 237.50/239.50 265.00/267.00 288.50/290.50 312.00/314.00 1200 236.00/238.00 263.50/265.50 287.00/289.00 310.50/312.50 1300 235.50/237.50 263.00/265.00 286.00/288.00 309.50/311.50 1400 236.50/238.50 264.00/266.00 287.00/289.00 310.50/312.50 1500 236.00/238.00 263.50/265.50 286.50/288.50 309.50/311.50 1600 236.50/238.50 264.00/266.00 287.00/289.00 310.00/312.00 1715 237.00/239.00 264.50/266.50 287.50/289.50 311.00/313.00 (Closing Mar 27) 1715 236.50/238.50 263.75/265.75 286.50/288.50 00.50/01.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.27% 5.07% 5.00% 4.98% 4.96% 4.94% 1100 5.27% 5.07% 5.00% 4.98% 4.96% 4.94% 1200 5.17% 5.02% 4.97% 4.95% 4.93% 4.91% 1300 5.12% 5.00% 4.96% 4.94% 4.92% 4.90% 1400 5.17% 5.02% 4.97% 4.95% 4.94% 4.91% 1500 5.17% 5.02% 4.97% 4.95% 4.92% 4.90% 1600 5.22% 5.07% 5.00% 4.98% 4.94% 4.91% 1715 5.22% 5.07% 5.01% 4.98% 4.96% 4.94% (Closing Mar 27) 1715 5.27% 5.07% 5.00% 4.97% 4.95% 4.91% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.92% 4.92% 4.91% 4.89% 4.86% 4.85% 1100 4.93% 4.92% 4.91% 4.89% 4.87% 4.86% 1200 4.89% 4.88% 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 1300 4.89% 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 4.82% 1400 4.90% 4.90% 4.89% 4.87% 4.85% 4.84% 1500 4.89% 4.89% 4.88% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 1600 4.90% 4.90% 4.89% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 1715 4.93% 4.91% 4.90% 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% (Closing Mar 27) 1715 4.89% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.9000/64.9100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com