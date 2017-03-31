Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% (Mar 29) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.00/23.00 50.00/52.00 76.00/78.00 102.50/104.50 1100 21.50/23.50 50.50/52.50 76.50/78.50 103.50/105.50 1200 21.50/23.00 50.50/52.50 76.50/78.50 103.50/105.50 1300 21.50/23.50 50.50/52.50 76.50/78.50 103.50/105.50 1400 21.50/23.00 50.50/52.50 76.50/78.50 103.50/105.50 1500 21.50/23.50 50.50/52.50 76.50/78.50 103.50/105.50 1600 21.50/23.50 50.50/52.50 76.50/78.50 103.50/105.50 1715 21.50/23.50 50.50/52.50 76.50/78.50 103.50/105.50 (Closing Mar 29) 1715 25.00/27.00 54.00/56.00 80.00/82.00 107.00/109.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.00/131.00 153.50/155.50 180.50/182.50 206.25/208.25 1100 130.00/132.00 154.50/156.50 181.75/183.75 207.25/209.25 1200 130.25/132.25 155.00/157.00 182.25/184.25 208.00/210.00 1300 130.00/132.00 154.50/156.50 182.00/184.00 207.75/209.70 1400 130.25/132.25 155.00/157.00 182.25/184.25 208.00/210.00 1500 130.00/132.00 155.00/157.00 182.50/184.50 208.00/210.00 1600 130.25/132.25 154.75/156.75 182.00/184.00 207.75/209.75 1715 130.50/132.50 155.00/157.00 182.50/184.50 208.50/210.50 (Closing Mar 29) 1715 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 186.50/188.50 212.25/214.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 231.00/233.00 258.25/260.25 281.25/283.25 304.50/306.50 1100 232.00/234.00 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 305.50/307.50 1200 232.75/234.75 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 306.00/308.00 1300 232.50/234.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 306.00/308.00 1400 232.75/234.75 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 306.00/308.00 1500 232.50/234.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 306.00/308.00 1600 232.50/234.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 306.00/308.00 1715 233.50/235.50 261.00/263.00 284.00/286.00 307.00/309.00 (Closing Mar 29) 1715 237.00/239.00 264.50/266.50 287.50/289.50 311.00/313.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.94% 4.93% 4.91% 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 1100 5.04% 4.98% 4.95% 4.93% 4.90% 4.88% 1200 5.00% 4.98% 4.95% 4.93% 4.91% 4.90% 1300 5.04% 4.98% 4.95% 4.93% 4.90% 4.88% 1400 5.00% 4.98% 4.95% 4.93% 4.92% 4.90% 1500 5.04% 4.98% 4.95% 4.93% 4.91% 4.90% 1600 5.04% 4.98% 4.95% 4.93% 4.91% 4.89% 1715 5.04% 4.98% 4.95% 4.94% 4.92% 4.90% (Closing Mar 29) 1715 5.22% 5.07% 5.01% 4.98% 4.96% 4.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.83% 4.83% 4.82% 4.80% 4.79% 4.77% 1100 4.87% 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.81% 1200 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 4.82% 1300 4.87% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 4.81% 1400 4.88% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 4.82% 1500 4.89% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 4.82% 1600 4.87% 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 4.81% 1715 4.89% 4.89% 4.88% 4.86% 4.84% 4.83% (Closing Mar 29) 1715 4.93% 4.91% 4.90% 4.88% 4.86% 4.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.9150/64.9250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com