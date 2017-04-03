Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/21.50 48.50/50.50 74.50/76.50 101.50/103.50 1100 19.50/21.50 48.50/50.50 74.50/76.50 101.50/103.50 1200 19.50/21.50 48.50/50.50 74.50/76.50 101.50/103.50 1300 19.50/21.50 48.50/50.50 74.50/76.50 101.50/103.50 1400 19.50/21.50 48.50/50.50 74.50/76.50 101.50/103.50 1500 19.50/21.50 48.50/50.50 74.50/76.50 101.50/103.50 1600 20.00/22.00 49.00/51.00 75.00/77.00 102.00/104.00 1715 20.00/22.00 49.00/51.00 75.00/77.00 102.00/104.00 (Closing Mar 30) 1715 21.50/23.50 50.50/52.50 76.50/78.50 103.50/105.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 128.50/130.50 153.50/155.50 181.00/183.00 207.00/209.00 1100 128.00/130.00 152.50/154.50 179.50/181.50 205.00/207.00 1200 128.00/130.00 152.50/154.50 179.25/181.20 204.50/206.50 1300 128.00/130.00 152.25/154.20 179.00/181.00 204.25/206.20 1400 128.00/130.00 152.50/154.50 179.50/181.50 205.00/207.00 1500 128.00/130.00 152.50/154.50 179.50/181.50 205.00/207.00 1600 128.50/130.50 153.00/155.00 180.00/182.00 205.50/207.50 1715 128.00/130.00 152.50/154.50 179.50/181.50 205.00/207.00 (Closing Mar 30) 1715 130.50/132.50 155.00/157.00 182.50/184.50 208.50/210.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 232.00/234.00 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 305.50/307.50 1100 229.50/231.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 302.50/304.50 1200 229.50/231.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 302.50/304.50 1300 228.50/230.50 255.50/257.50 278.50/280.50 301.50/303.50 1400 229.50/231.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 302.50/304.50 1500 229.50/231.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 302.50/304.50 1600 230.00/232.00 257.00/259.00 280.00/282.00 303.00/305.00 1715 229.50/231.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 302.50/304.50 (Closing Mar 30) 1715 233.50/235.50 261.00/263.00 284.00/286.00 307.00/309.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.00% 4.97% 4.94% 4.93% 4.93% 4.91% 1100 5.00% 4.97% 4.94% 4.93% 4.90% 4.88% 1200 5.00% 4.97% 4.94% 4.93% 4.90% 4.88% 1300 5.00% 4.97% 4.94% 4.92% 4.90% 4.87% 1400 5.00% 4.97% 4.94% 4.92% 4.90% 4.88% 1500 5.00% 4.97% 4.94% 4.92% 4.90% 4.88% 1600 5.09% 5.01% 4.96% 4.94% 4.91% 4.89% 1715 5.09% 5.01% 4.97% 4.94% 4.90% 4.88% (Closing Mar 30) 1715 5.04% 4.98% 4.95% 4.94% 4.92% 4.90% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.90% 4.90% 4.89% 4.87% 4.85% 4.84% 1100 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.81% 4.80% 4.80% 1200 4.85% 4.84% 4.84% 4.81% 4.80% 4.80% 1300 4.84% 4.83% 4.81% 4.79% 4.78% 4.78% 1400 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.80% 4.79% 1500 4.86% 4.85% 4.84% 4.81% 4.80% 4.80% 1600 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% 4.80% 1715 4.86% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.80% 4.80% (Closing Mar 30) 1715 4.89% 4.89% 4.88% 4.86% 4.84% 4.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8450/64.8550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com