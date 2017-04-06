Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Apr 3) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.50/20.50 47.75/49.75 74.00/76.00 101.00/103.00 1100 18.50/20.50 48.00/50.00 74.50/76.50 101.25/103.25 1200 18.75/20.75 48.75/50.75 75.25/77.25 102.25/104.25 1300 19.00/20.50 48.50/50.50 75.00/77.00 102.00/104.00 1400 19.00/21.00 49.00/51.00 75.50/77.50 103.00/105.00 1500 19.00/21.00 49.00/51.00 75.50/77.50 103.00/105.00 1600 19.00/21.00 49.00/51.00 75.50/77.50 103.00/105.00 1715 19.00/21.00 49.00/51.00 76.00/78.00 103.50/105.50 (Closing Apr 3) 1715 19.50/21.50 48.75/50.75 75.00/77.00 102.00/104.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.50/129.50 152.00/154.00 179.00/181.00 204.50/206.50 1100 128.00/130.00 152.50/154.50 179.50/181.50 204.75/206.75 1200 128.75/130.75 153.25/155.25 180.25/182.25 205.50/207.50 1300 128.50/130.50 153.00/155.00 180.00/182.00 205.50/207.50 1400 130.00/132.00 154.50/156.50 181.50/183.50 207.00/209.00 1500 130.00/132.00 154.50/156.50 181.50/183.50 207.00/209.00 1600 130.00/132.00 154.50/156.50 181.50/183.50 207.00/209.00 1715 130.50/132.50 155.00/157.00 182.00/184.00 207.50/209.50 (Closing Apr 3) 1715 128.50/130.50 153.00/155.00 180.00/182.00 205.50/207.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 229.00/231.00 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00 302.00/304.00 1100 229.00/231.00 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00 302.00/304.00 1200 229.75/231.75 256.75/258.75 279.75/281.75 302.50/304.50 1300 230.00/232.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 303.50/305.50 1400 231.50/233.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 305.00/307.00 1500 231.50/233.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 305.00/307.00 1600 231.75/233.75 259.50/261.50 282.75/284.75 306.00/308.00 1715 232.25/234.25 260.00/262.00 283.25/285.25 306.50/308.50 (Closing Apr 3) 1715 230.00/232.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 303.50/305.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.13% 5.04% 4.99% 4.96% 4.92% 4.89% 1100 5.15% 5.08% 5.03% 4.98% 4.95% 4.91% 1200 5.22% 5.15% 5.08% 5.02% 4.98% 4.93% 1300 5.21% 5.13% 5.07% 5.02% 4.97% 4.93% 1400 5.28% 5.18% 5.11% 5.07% 5.03% 4.98% 1500 5.27% 5.17% 5.11% 5.07% 5.03% 4.98% 1600 5.27% 5.18% 5.11% 5.07% 5.03% 4.98% 1715 5.28% 5.19% 5.14% 5.10% 5.05% 5.00% (Closing Apr 3) 1715 5.15% 5.06% 5.01% 4.97% 4.94% 4.90% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.87% 4.86% 4.84% 4.81% 4.79% 4.80% 1100 4.89% 4.87% 4.84% 4.82% 4.80% 4.80% 1200 4.91% 4.88% 4.86% 4.83% 4.81% 4.81% 1300 4.91% 4.89% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 4.83% 1400 4.95% 4.93% 4.91% 4.88% 4.86% 4.86% 1500 4.95% 4.92% 4.90% 4.88% 4.86% 4.86% 1600 4.95% 4.93% 4.91% 4.89% 4.87% 4.87% 1715 4.97% 4.95% 4.93% 4.91% 4.89% 4.89% (Closing Apr 3) 1715 4.88% 4.87% 4.85% 4.83% 4.81% 4.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8700/64.8800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com