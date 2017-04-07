` Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Apr 5) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.25/18.25 46.25/48.25 73.25/75.25 100.75/102.70 1100 16.25/17.75 46.25/48.25 73.25/75.25 100.75/102.75 1200 16.50/18.00 46.50/48.50 73.50/75.50 101.00/103.00 1300 16.50/18.00 46.50/48.50 73.50/75.50 101.00/103.00 1400 16.25/18.25 46.50/48.50 73.50/75.50 101.00/103.00 1500 16.50/18.00 46.75/48.75 74.00/76.00 102.00/104.00 1600 16.75/18.25 47.00/49.00 74.50/76.50 103.00/105.00 1715 17.00/18.50 47.50/49.50 75.00/77.00 103.50/105.50 (Closing Apr 5) 1715 19.00/21.00 49.00/51.00 76.00/78.00 103.50/105.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.75/129.70 152.50/154.50 179.50/181.50 205.00/207.00 1100 128.00/130.00 152.75/154.75 180.00/182.00 205.50/207.50 1200 128.50/130.50 153.50/155.50 181.00/183.00 206.75/208.75 1300 128.50/130.50 153.50/155.50 181.00/183.00 206.50/208.50 1400 128.50/130.50 153.50/155.50 181.00/183.00 206.75/208.75 1500 129.50/131.50 154.50/156.50 182.25/184.25 208.25/210.25 1600 131.00/133.00 156.00/158.00 184.00/186.00 210.00/212.00 1715 131.50/133.50 156.50/158.50 184.50/186.50 210.75/212.75 (Closing Apr 5) 1715 130.50/132.50 155.00/157.00 182.00/184.00 207.50/209.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 229.75/231.70 257.50/259.50 280.75/282.70 304.00/306.00 1100 230.25/232.25 258.00/260.00 281.25/283.25 304.50/306.50 1200 231.75/233.75 259.50/261.50 282.75/284.75 306.00/308.00 1300 231.25/233.25 259.00/261.00 282.25/284.25 305.50/307.50 1400 231.50/233.50 259.00/261.00 282.25/284.25 305.50/307.50 1500 233.25/235.25 261.00/263.00 284.50/286.50 308.00/310.00 1600 235.00/237.00 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 310.00/312.00 1715 236.00/238.00 264.00/266.00 287.50/289.50 311.00/313.00 (Closing Apr 5) 1715 232.25/234.25 260.00/262.00 283.25/285.25 306.50/308.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.26% 5.17% 5.13% 5.08% 5.03% 4.99% 1100 5.24% 5.18% 5.13% 5.09% 5.05% 5.01% 1200 5.28% 5.20% 5.15% 5.10% 5.07% 5.03% 1300 5.28% 5.20% 5.15% 5.10% 5.07% 5.03% 1400 5.29% 5.20% 5.15% 5.11% 5.07% 5.03% 1500 5.31% 5.23% 5.19% 5.16% 5.11% 5.07% 1600 5.37% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 5.18% 5.14% 1715 5.45% 5.34% 5.30% 5.26% 5.22% 5.17% (Closing Apr 5) 1715 5.28% 5.19% 5.14% 5.10% 5.05% 5.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.96% 4.93% 4.92% 4.89% 4.87% 4.88% 1100 4.97% 4.95% 4.93% 4.91% 4.89% 4.89% 1200 5.00% 4.98% 4.96% 4.93% 4.91% 4.91% 1300 5.00% 4.97% 4.95% 4.92% 4.90% 4.90% 1400 5.00% 4.98% 4.95% 4.93% 4.90% 4.91% 1500 5.04% 5.02% 5.00% 4.97% 4.95% 4.95% 1600 5.10% 5.08% 5.05% 5.02% 5.00% 4.99% 1715 5.14% 5.11% 5.09% 5.05% 5.03% 5.02% (Closing Apr 5) 1715 4.97% 4.95% 4.93% 4.91% 4.89% 4.89% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5100/64.5200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com