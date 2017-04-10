Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/17.50 46.50/48.50 74.00/76.00 102.00/104.00 1100 16.00/17.50 46.00/48.00 73.50/75.50 101.50/103.50 1200 15.75/17.25 46.00/48.00 73.50/75.50 101.50/103.50 1300 15.75/17.25 46.00/48.00 73.50/75.50 101.50/103.50 1400 15.50/17.00 45.75/47.75 73.25/75.25 101.25/103.20 1500 15.75/17.25 46.00/48.00 74.00/76.00 102.50/104.50 1600 16.00/17.50 46.25/48.25 74.25/76.25 102.75/104.75 1715 16.00/17.50 46.50/48.50 74.50/76.50 103.00/105.00 (Closing Apr 6) 1715 17.00/18.50 47.50/49.50 75.00/77.00 103.50/105.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 130.00/132.00 155.50/157.50 183.50/185.50 210.00/212.00 1100 129.00/131.00 154.00/156.00 181.75/183.70 207.75/209.70 1200 129.50/131.50 155.00/157.00 182.75/184.70 209.00/211.00 1300 129.00/131.00 154.50/156.50 182.50/184.50 208.50/210.50 1400 129.25/131.20 154.50/156.50 182.25/184.20 208.25/210.20 1500 131.00/133.00 156.50/158.50 184.50/186.50 211.25/213.25 1600 131.25/133.25 157.00/159.00 185.00/187.00 211.50/213.50 1715 131.50/133.50 157.50/159.50 185.50/187.50 212.50/214.50 (Closing Apr 6) 1715 131.50/133.50 156.50/158.50 184.50/186.50 210.75/212.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 235.50/237.50 263.50/265.50 287.00/289.00 310.50/312.50 1100 233.00/235.00 261.00/263.00 284.50/286.50 308.00/310.00 1200 234.50/236.50 262.50/264.50 286.00/288.00 309.50/311.50 1300 233.50/235.50 261.50/263.50 285.25/287.25 309.00/311.00 1400 233.50/235.50 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 308.50/310.50 1500 237.00/239.00 265.00/267.00 288.75/290.75 312.50/314.50 1600 237.25/239.25 266.00/268.00 289.75/291.75 313.50/315.50 1715 238.50/240.50 267.00/269.00 290.75/292.75 314.50/316.50 (Closing Apr 6) 1715 236.00/238.00 264.00/266.00 287.50/289.50 311.00/313.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.46% 5.35% 5.29% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% 1100 5.42% 5.30% 5.26% 5.22% 5.17% 5.12% 1200 5.39% 5.30% 5.26% 5.22% 5.19% 5.15% 1300 5.39% 5.30% 5.26% 5.21% 5.17% 5.14% 1400 5.34% 5.28% 5.24% 5.21% 5.18% 5.14% 1500 5.41% 5.34% 5.32% 5.30% 5.27% 5.22% 1600 5.45% 5.36% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.23% 1715 5.46% 5.38% 5.34% 5.31% 5.28% 5.24% (Closing Apr 6) 1715 5.45% 5.34% 5.30% 5.26% 5.22% 5.17% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.15% 5.13% 5.11% 5.07% 5.05% 5.05% 1100 5.09% 5.07% 5.05% 5.02% 5.00% 5.01% 1200 5.12% 5.10% 5.08% 5.05% 5.03% 5.03% 1300 5.11% 5.09% 5.06% 5.03% 5.01% 5.02% 1400 5.10% 5.08% 5.06% 5.03% 5.01% 5.01% 1500 5.19% 5.18% 5.15% 5.12% 5.09% 5.09% 1600 5.20% 5.18% 5.16% 5.13% 5.11% 5.10% 1715 5.21% 5.20% 5.18% 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% (Closing Apr 6) 1715 5.14% 5.11% 5.09% 5.05% 5.03% 5.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2800/64.2900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com