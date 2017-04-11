Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 7) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.00 45.00/47.00 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 1100 14.75/16.25 45.25/47.25 73.25/75.25 101.75/103.70 1200 14.75/16.25 45.25/47.25 73.50/75.50 102.00/104.00 1300 14.50/16.00 45.00/47.00 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 1400 15.00/16.00 45.50/47.50 73.50/75.50 102.00/104.00 1500 14.50/16.00 45.00/47.00 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 1600 14.50/16.00 45.00/47.00 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 1715 14.50/16.00 45.00/47.00 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 (Closing Apr 7) 1715 16.00/17.50 46.50/48.50 74.50/76.50 103.00/105.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.50/131.50 155.50/157.50 183.50/185.50 210.00/212.00 1100 130.25/132.20 156.25/158.20 184.25/186.20 210.75/212.70 1200 130.50/132.50 156.50/158.50 184.50/186.50 211.00/213.00 1300 129.75/131.75 155.50/157.50 183.50/185.50 210.00/212.00 1400 130.00/132.00 155.75/157.70 183.75/185.70 210.25/212.20 1500 130.00/132.00 156.00/158.00 184.00/186.00 210.50/212.50 1600 129.50/131.50 155.00/157.00 183.00/185.00 209.50/211.50 1715 129.50/131.50 155.00/157.00 183.00/185.00 209.75/211.75 (Closing Apr 7) 1715 131.50/133.50 157.50/159.50 185.50/187.50 212.50/214.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 235.50/237.50 264.50/266.50 288.25/290.25 312.00/314.00 1100 236.50/238.50 265.50/267.50 289.50/291.50 313.50/315.50 1200 236.50/238.50 265.50/267.50 289.50/291.50 313.50/315.50 1300 235.50/237.50 264.50/266.50 288.50/290.50 312.50/314.50 1400 236.00/238.00 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 313.00/315.00 1500 236.00/238.00 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 313.00/315.00 1600 235.00/237.00 264.00/266.00 288.00/290.00 312.00/314.00 1715 235.50/237.50 264.50/266.50 288.50/290.50 312.50/314.50 (Closing Apr 7) 1715 238.50/240.50 267.00/269.00 290.75/292.75 314.50/316.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.26% 5.23% 5.20% 1100 5.39% 5.33% 5.31% 5.28% 5.26% 5.22% 1200 5.39% 5.34% 5.32% 5.29% 5.26% 5.22% 1300 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 5.23% 5.19% 1400 5.41% 5.36% 5.32% 5.28% 5.24% 5.20% 1500 5.34% 5.30% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 5.20% 1600 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.21% 5.17% 1715 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.21% 5.17% (Closing Apr 7) 1715 5.46% 5.38% 5.34% 5.31% 5.28% 5.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.16% 5.14% 5.12% 5.10% 5.08% 5.07% 1100 5.18% 5.16% 5.14% 5.12% 5.10% 5.10% 1200 5.19% 5.16% 5.14% 5.12% 5.10% 5.10% 1300 5.15% 5.13% 5.12% 5.10% 5.07% 5.07% 1400 5.17% 5.15% 5.13% 5.11% 5.09% 5.09% 1500 5.17% 5.15% 5.13% 5.11% 5.09% 5.08% 1600 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.09% 5.07% 5.07% 1715 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.10% 5.07% 5.07% (Closing Apr 7) 1715 5.21% 5.20% 5.18% 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5550/64.5650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com