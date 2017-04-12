Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Apr 10) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.50/15.50 44.00/46.00 72.00/74.00 100.00/102.00 1100 13.50/15.50 44.00/46.00 72.00/74.00 100.00/102.00 1200 13.50/15.00 43.50/45.50 71.50/73.50 100.00/102.00 1300 13.75/15.25 44.00/46.00 72.00/74.00 100.50/102.50 1400 13.75/15.25 44.00/46.00 72.00/74.00 100.50/102.50 1500 13.50/15.50 44.00/46.00 71.50/73.50 100.00/102.00 1600 13.75/15.25 44.00/46.00 72.00/74.00 100.50/102.50 1715 13.75/15.25 44.00/46.00 72.00/74.00 100.50/102.50 (Closing Apr 10) 1715 14.50/16.00 45.00/47.00 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 128.00/130.00 153.50/155.50 181.75/183.75 208.00/210.00 1100 128.00/130.00 153.50/155.50 181.75/183.75 208.00/210.00 1200 128.00/130.00 153.50/155.50 181.50/183.50 208.00/210.00 1300 128.50/130.50 154.25/156.25 182.25/184.25 208.75/210.75 1400 129.00/131.00 154.75/156.70 182.75/184.70 209.25/211.20 1500 128.00/130.00 153.50/155.50 182.00/184.00 208.50/210.50 1600 128.50/130.50 154.00/156.00 182.00/184.00 208.75/210.75 1715 128.75/130.75 154.50/156.50 182.50/184.50 209.00/211.00 (Closing Apr 10) 1715 129.50/131.50 155.00/157.00 183.00/185.00 209.75/211.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 233.50/235.50 262.25/264.25 286.25/288.25 310.00/312.00 1100 233.50/235.50 262.25/264.25 286.25/288.25 310.00/312.00 1200 233.50/235.50 262.50/264.50 286.50/288.50 310.50/312.50 1300 234.50/236.50 263.50/265.50 287.50/289.50 311.50/313.50 1400 235.00/237.00 264.00/266.00 288.00/290.00 312.00/314.00 1500 234.00/236.00 263.50/265.50 287.50/289.50 311.50/313.50 1600 234.50/236.50 263.50/265.50 287.50/289.50 311.50/313.50 1715 234.75/236.75 264.00/266.00 288.00/290.00 312.00/314.00 (Closing Apr 10) 1715 235.50/237.50 264.50/266.50 288.50/290.50 312.50/314.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.33% 5.29% 5.26% 5.22% 5.18% 5.15% 1100 5.34% 5.29% 5.26% 5.22% 5.19% 5.15% 1200 5.27% 5.25% 5.25% 5.23% 5.19% 5.15% 1300 5.34% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% 1400 5.35% 5.30% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 5.20% 1500 5.34% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 5.19% 5.16% 1600 5.34% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.21% 5.17% 1715 5.34% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 5.23% 5.19% (Closing Apr 10) 1715 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.21% 5.17% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.12% 5.10% 5.08% 5.06% 5.04% 5.04% 1100 5.13% 5.11% 5.09% 5.07% 5.05% 5.05% 1200 5.13% 5.11% 5.09% 5.08% 5.06% 5.06% 1300 5.15% 5.13% 5.12% 5.10% 5.08% 5.08% 1400 5.16% 5.15% 5.13% 5.11% 5.09% 5.09% 1500 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.10% 5.08% 5.08% 1600 5.15% 5.13% 5.12% 5.10% 5.08% 5.08% 1715 5.16% 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.09% 5.08% (Closing Apr 10) 1715 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.10% 5.07% 5.07% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4900/64.5000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com