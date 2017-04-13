Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.82% 03.53% (Apr 11) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.75/11.25 40.00/42.00 68.00/70.00 96.50/98.50 1100 09.50/11.50 40.00/42.00 67.50/69.50 96.00/98.00 1200 09.75/11.25 40.00/42.00 68.00/70.00 96.50/98.50 1300 09.75/11.25 40.00/42.00 68.00/70.00 96.50/98.50 1400 09.75/11.75 40.50/42.50 68.25/70.25 96.50/98.50 1500 09.75/11.25 40.00/42.00 68.00/70.00 96.50/98.50 1600 09.75/11.25 40.00/42.00 68.00/70.00 96.50/98.50 1715 09.75/11.25 40.00/42.00 68.00/70.00 96.50/98.50 (Closing Apr 11) 1715 13.75/15.25 44.00/46.00 72.00/74.00 100.50/102.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.50/126.50 150.00/152.00 178.00/180.00 204.50/206.50 1100 124.00/126.00 150.00/152.00 178.00/180.00 204.25/206.25 1200 124.50/126.50 150.00/152.00 178.00/180.00 204.50/206.50 1300 124.50/126.50 150.00/152.00 178.00/180.00 204.50/206.50 1400 124.50/126.50 150.25/152.25 178.50/180.50 205.00/207.00 1500 124.50/126.50 150.00/152.00 178.00/180.00 204.50/206.50 1600 124.50/126.50 150.00/152.00 178.00/180.00 204.50/206.50 1715 124.50/126.50 150.00/152.00 178.00/180.00 204.50/206.50 (Closing Apr 11) 1715 128.75/130.75 154.50/156.50 182.50/184.50 209.00/211.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.00/232.00 259.00/261.00 283.00/285.00 307.00/309.00 1100 230.00/232.00 259.00/261.00 283.00/285.00 307.00/309.00 1200 230.00/232.00 259.00/261.00 283.00/285.00 307.00/309.00 1300 230.25/232.25 259.50/261.50 283.50/285.50 307.50/309.50 1400 230.50/232.50 259.50/261.50 283.50/285.50 307.50/309.50 1500 230.25/232.20 259.50/261.50 283.50/285.50 307.50/309.50 1600 230.25/232.20 259.50/261.50 283.50/285.50 307.50/309.50 1715 230.25/232.25 259.50/261.50 283.50/285.50 307.50/309.50 (Closing Apr 11) 1715 234.75/236.75 264.00/266.00 288.00/290.00 312.00/314.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% 5.14% 1100 5.28% 5.23% 5.22% 5.20% 5.17% 5.14% 1200 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% 5.14% 1300 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% 5.15% 1400 5.35% 5.29% 5.26% 5.22% 5.19% 5.16% 1500 5.28% 5.27% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% 5.15% 1600 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% 5.14% 1715 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% 5.14% (Closing Apr 11) 1715 5.34% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 5.23% 5.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.12% 5.10% 5.08% 5.06% 5.04% 5.05% 1100 5.11% 5.10% 5.08% 5.06% 5.04% 5.05% 1200 5.12% 5.10% 5.08% 5.06% 5.04% 5.05% 1300 5.12% 5.11% 5.09% 5.07% 5.06% 5.06% 1400 5.13% 5.11% 5.10% 5.07% 5.05% 5.06% 1500 5.12% 5.11% 5.09% 5.07% 5.06% 5.06% 1600 5.12% 5.10% 5.09% 5.07% 5.05% 5.06% 1715 5.12% 5.10% 5.09% 5.07% 5.05% 5.06% (Closing Apr 11) 1715 5.16% 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.09% 5.08% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.6750/64.6850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com