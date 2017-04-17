Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/06.00 03.00/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.97% 04.26% 02.84% (Apr 12) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.82% 03.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.50 39.50/41.50 67.50/69.50 96.00/98.00 1100 08.75/10.25 39.25/41.25 67.25/69.25 95.75/97.75 1200 08.75/10.25 39.25/41.25 67.25/69.25 95.75/97.75 1300 08.50/10.00 39.00/41.00 67.00/69.00 95.50/97.50 1400 08.50/10.50 39.25/41.25 67.25/69.25 95.75/97.75 1500 08.50/10.00 39.00/41.00 67.00/69.00 95.50/97.50 1600 08.50/10.00 39.00/41.00 67.00/69.00 95.50/97.50 1715 08.75/10.25 39.25/41.25 67.25/69.25 95.75/97.75 (Closing Apr 12) 1715 09.75/11.25 40.00/42.00 68.00/70.00 96.50/98.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.50/126.50 150.50/152.50 178.75/180.70 205.50/207.50 1100 124.25/126.20 150.00/152.00 178.50/180.50 205.50/207.50 1200 124.25/126.25 150.00/152.00 178.50/180.50 205.50/207.50 1300 124.00/126.00 149.75/151.75 178.25/180.25 205.00/207.00 1400 124.00/126.00 150.00/152.00 178.50/180.50 205.25/207.25 1500 124.00/126.00 149.75/151.70 178.00/180.00 204.50/206.50 1600 124.00/126.00 149.75/151.70 178.00/180.00 204.50/206.50 1715 124.25/126.25 150.00/152.00 178.25/180.25 204.75/206.75 (Closing Apr 12) 1715 124.50/126.50 150.00/152.00 178.00/180.00 204.50/206.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 231.50/233.50 261.00/263.00 285.00/287.00 309.00/311.00 1100 231.50/233.50 261.00/263.00 285.25/287.20 309.50/311.50 1200 231.50/233.50 261.00/263.00 285.25/287.25 309.50/311.50 1300 231.00/233.00 260.50/262.50 284.75/286.75 309.00/311.00 1400 231.00/233.00 260.00/262.00 284.25/286.25 308.50/310.50 1500 230.25/232.20 259.50/261.50 283.75/285.70 308.00/310.00 1600 230.25/232.20 259.50/261.50 283.75/285.70 308.00/310.00 1715 230.50/232.50 260.00/262.00 284.25/286.25 308.50/310.50 (Closing Apr 12) 1715 230.25/232.25 259.50/261.50 283.50/285.50 307.50/309.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.37% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.22% 1100 5.32% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 5.24% 5.21% 1200 5.32% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 5.24% 5.21% 1300 5.27% 5.28% 5.27% 5.25% 5.22% 5.19% 1400 5.31% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 5.20% 1500 5.27% 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.19% 1600 5.27% 5.27% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% 1715 5.31% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 5.23% 5.19% (Closing Apr 12) 1715 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% 5.14% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.19% 5.18% 5.17% 5.14% 5.12% 5.12% 1100 5.19% 5.18% 5.17% 5.15% 5.13% 5.14% 1200 5.19% 5.18% 5.17% 5.15% 5.13% 5.14% 1300 5.17% 5.16% 5.15% 5.13% 5.11% 5.13% 1400 5.18% 5.16% 5.14% 5.12% 5.10% 5.12% 1500 5.16% 5.14% 5.13% 5.11% 5.09% 5.11% 1600 5.16% 5.14% 5.13% 5.11% 5.09% 5.11% 1715 5.17% 5.15% 5.14% 5.12% 5.10% 5.12% (Closing Apr 12) 1715 5.12% 5.10% 5.09% 5.07% 5.05% 5.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4100/64.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com