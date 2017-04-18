Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 13) 1000 03.50/06.00 03.00/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.97% 04.26% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.50 38.50/40.50 66.50/68.50 95.00/97.00 1100 08.00/09.00 38.00/40.00 66.00/68.00 94.50/96.50 1200 07.50/09.00 38.00/40.00 66.00/68.00 94.50/96.50 1300 07.50/09.00 38.00/40.00 66.00/68.00 94.50/96.50 1400 08.00/09.00 38.00/40.00 66.00/68.00 94.50/96.50 1500 08.00/09.00 38.00/40.00 66.00/68.00 94.50/96.50 1600 08.00/09.00 38.00/40.00 66.00/68.00 94.50/96.50 1715 07.75/09.25 38.25/40.25 66.00/68.00 94.50/96.50 (Closing Apr 13) 1715 08.75/10.25 39.25/41.25 67.25/69.25 95.75/97.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 123.50/125.50 149.25/151.20 177.75/179.70 204.50/206.50 1100 123.00/125.00 148.50/150.50 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 1200 123.00/125.00 148.50/150.50 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 1300 123.00/125.00 148.75/150.75 176.75/178.75 203.25/205.25 1400 123.00/125.00 148.50/150.50 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 1500 123.00/125.00 148.50/150.50 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 1600 123.00/125.00 148.50/150.50 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 1715 122.75/124.75 148.50/150.50 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 (Closing Apr 13) 1715 124.25/126.25 150.00/152.00 178.25/180.25 204.75/206.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.50/232.50 260.00/262.00 284.25/286.20 308.50/310.50 1100 229.00/231.00 258.50/260.50 282.50/284.50 307.00/309.00 1200 228.50/230.50 258.00/260.00 282.25/284.25 306.50/308.50 1300 229.00/231.00 258.50/260.50 282.75/284.75 307.00/309.00 1400 228.50/230.50 258.00/260.00 282.25/284.25 306.50/308.50 1500 228.50/230.50 258.00/260.00 282.25/284.20 306.50/308.50 1600 228.50/230.50 258.00/260.00 282.25/284.20 306.50/308.50 1715 228.50/230.50 258.00/260.00 282.25/284.25 306.50/308.50 (Closing Apr 13) 1715 230.50/232.50 260.00/262.00 284.25/286.25 308.50/310.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.36% 5.32% 5.30% 5.28% 5.24% 5.21% 1100 5.28% 5.28% 5.27% 5.25% 5.22% 5.17% 1200 5.25% 5.27% 5.26% 5.24% 5.21% 5.16% 1300 5.25% 5.27% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.17% 1400 5.27% 5.27% 5.26% 5.25% 5.21% 5.17% 1500 5.27% 5.27% 5.26% 5.24% 5.21% 5.16% 1600 5.27% 5.27% 5.26% 5.24% 5.21% 5.16% 1715 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% 5.23% 5.20% 5.16% (Closing Apr 13) 1715 5.31% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 5.23% 5.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.19% 5.17% 5.16% 5.14% 5.12% 5.14% 1100 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.11% 5.10% 5.11% 1200 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.10% 5.08% 5.10% 1300 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.11% 5.09% 5.11% 1400 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.10% 5.08% 5.10% 1500 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.10% 5.08% 5.10% 1600 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.10% 5.08% 5.10% 1715 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.09% 5.08% 5.09% (Closing Apr 13) 1715 5.17% 5.15% 5.14% 5.12% 5.10% 5.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5100/64.5200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com