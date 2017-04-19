Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/08.00 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 93.50/95.50 1100 06.75/08.25 36.75/38.75 64.75/66.75 93.25/95.25 1200 06.75/08.75 37.25/39.25 64.75/66.75 93.00/95.00 1300 06.75/08.25 36.75/38.75 64.75/66.75 93.25/95.25 1400 06.75/08.25 36.75/38.75 64.75/66.75 93.25/95.25 1500 07.00/08.00 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 92.75/94.75 1600 06.50/08.50 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 92.50/94.50 1715 06.75/08.25 36.75/38.75 64.50/66.50 92.75/94.75 (Closing Apr 17) 1715 07.75/09.25 38.25/40.25 66.00/68.00 94.50/96.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 121.75/123.75 147.25/149.25 175.25/177.25 201.25/203.25 1100 121.50/123.50 147.00/149.00 174.75/176.75 201.00/203.00 1200 121.25/123.25 146.75/148.75 174.75/176.75 200.75/202.75 1300 121.25/123.20 146.75/148.70 174.50/176.50 200.75/202.70 1400 121.25/123.25 146.75/148.75 174.50/176.50 200.50/202.50 1500 120.75/122.75 146.00/148.00 173.75/175.75 199.75/201.75 1600 121.00/123.00 146.25/148.25 174.25/176.25 200.25/202.25 1715 120.75/122.75 146.00/148.00 173.75/175.75 200.00/202.00 (Closing Apr 17) 1715 122.75/124.75 148.50/150.50 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 226.50/228.50 256.00/258.00 280.25/282.25 304.50/306.50 1100 226.50/228.50 256.00/258.00 280.25/282.25 304.50/306.50 1200 226.00/228.00 255.00/257.00 279.25/281.25 303.50/305.50 1300 226.00/228.00 255.50/257.50 279.75/281.70 304.00/306.00 1400 225.75/227.75 255.00/257.00 279.25/281.25 303.50/305.50 1500 225.00/227.00 254.00/256.00 278.25/280.25 302.50/304.50 1600 225.00/227.00 254.00/256.00 278.25/280.25 302.50/304.50 1715 225.50/227.50 254.50/256.50 278.75/280.75 303.00/305.00 (Closing Apr 17) 1715 228.50/230.50 258.00/260.00 282.25/284.25 306.50/308.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.24% 5.25% 5.24% 5.22% 5.19% 5.14% 1100 5.21% 5.23% 5.23% 5.21% 5.18% 5.13% 1200 5.29% 5.24% 5.22% 5.20% 5.17% 5.13% 1300 5.22% 5.23% 5.23% 5.21% 5.17% 5.13% 1400 5.22% 5.23% 5.23% 5.21% 5.17% 5.13% 1500 5.24% 5.22% 5.20% 5.18% 5.14% 5.10% 1600 5.24% 5.22% 5.19% 5.18% 5.15% 5.11% 1715 5.21% 5.21% 5.20% 5.18% 5.14% 5.10% (Closing Apr 17) 1715 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% 5.23% 5.20% 5.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.11% 5.09% 5.08% 5.07% 5.05% 5.07% 1100 5.11% 5.09% 5.08% 5.07% 5.05% 5.07% 1200 5.10% 5.08% 5.06% 5.05% 5.04% 5.06% 1300 5.10% 5.08% 5.08% 5.06% 5.05% 5.07% 1400 5.10% 5.08% 5.07% 5.05% 5.04% 5.06% 1500 5.07% 5.05% 5.04% 5.03% 5.02% 5.04% 1600 5.08% 5.05% 5.04% 5.03% 5.01% 5.04% 1715 5.07% 5.06% 5.05% 5.04% 5.02% 5.04% (Closing Apr 17) 1715 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.09% 5.08% 5.09% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.6250/64.6350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com