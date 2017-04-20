Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 18) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.75/07.25 36.25/38.25 63.75/65.75 91.75/93.75 1100 06.00/07.00 36.00/38.00 63.50/65.50 91.50/93.50 1200 05.75/07.25 36.25/38.25 63.75/65.75 91.75/93.75 1300 06.00/07.00 36.00/38.00 63.50/65.50 91.50/93.50 1400 06.00/07.00 36.00/38.00 63.50/65.50 91.75/93.75 1500 06.00/07.00 36.00/38.00 63.50/65.50 91.50/93.50 1600 06.00/07.00 36.00/38.00 63.50/65.50 91.75/93.75 1715 06.00/07.00 36.00/38.00 63.50/65.50 91.75/93.75 (Closing Apr 18) 1715 06.75/08.25 36.75/38.75 64.50/66.50 92.75/94.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 119.50/121.50 145.00/147.00 172.75/174.75 199.00/201.00 1100 119.50/121.50 144.50/146.50 172.25/174.25 198.25/200.25 1200 119.75/121.75 145.00/147.00 172.75/174.75 198.75/200.75 1300 119.50/121.50 144.50/146.50 172.25/174.25 198.25/200.25 1400 119.75/121.75 145.00/147.00 172.50/174.50 198.50/200.50 1500 119.50/121.50 144.75/146.75 172.25/174.25 198.25/200.25 1600 119.50/121.50 144.50/146.50 172.00/174.00 198.00/200.00 1715 119.75/121.75 145.00/147.00 172.50/174.50 198.50/200.50 (Closing Apr 18) 1715 120.75/122.75 146.00/148.00 173.75/175.75 200.00/202.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 224.25/226.25 253.25/255.25 277.25/279.25 301.50/303.50 1100 223.50/225.50 252.50/254.50 276.75/278.75 301.00/303.00 1200 223.75/225.75 252.75/254.75 277.00/279.00 301.00/303.00 1300 223.50/225.50 252.50/254.50 276.75/278.75 301.00/303.00 1400 223.75/225.75 252.75/254.75 277.00/279.00 301.00/303.00 1500 223.50/225.50 252.50/254.50 276.50/278.50 300.50/302.50 1600 223.25/225.25 252.25/254.25 276.25/278.25 300.50/302.50 1715 223.75/225.75 252.75/254.75 276.75/278.75 301.00/303.00 (Closing Apr 18) 1715 225.50/227.50 254.50/256.50 278.75/280.75 303.00/305.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.26% 5.24% 5.20% 5.17% 5.14% 5.10% 1100 5.23% 5.22% 5.19% 5.17% 5.12% 5.09% 1200 5.27% 5.24% 5.20% 5.18% 5.14% 5.10% 1300 5.23% 5.22% 5.19% 5.17% 5.12% 5.08% 1400 5.23% 5.21% 5.19% 5.18% 5.14% 5.09% 1500 5.23% 5.21% 5.18% 5.16% 5.13% 5.08% 1600 5.23% 5.21% 5.19% 5.17% 5.12% 5.07% 1715 5.23% 5.21% 5.19% 5.18% 5.14% 5.09% (Closing Apr 18) 1715 5.21% 5.21% 5.20% 5.18% 5.14% 5.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.08% 5.06% 5.05% 5.03% 5.02% 5.05% 1100 5.06% 5.04% 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 5.04% 1200 5.07% 5.05% 5.04% 5.03% 5.01% 5.04% 1300 5.06% 5.04% 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 5.04% 1400 5.06% 5.04% 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 5.04% 1500 5.06% 5.04% 5.03% 5.01% 5.00% 5.03% 1600 5.05% 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 5.00% 5.03% 1715 5.06% 5.04% 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 5.04% (Closing Apr 18) 1715 5.07% 5.06% 5.05% 5.04% 5.02% 5.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5750/64.5850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com