Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% (Apr 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 33.00/35.00 60.50/62.50 88.50/90.50 1100 03.00/04.00 33.00/35.00 60.50/62.50 89.00/91.00 1200 03.00/04.00 33.00/35.00 60.50/62.50 88.75/90.75 1300 03.25/04.25 33.25/35.25 60.75/62.75 89.00/91.00 1400 03.25/04.25 33.25/35.25 61.00/63.00 89.00/91.00 1500 03.00/04.00 33.00/35.00 60.75/62.75 89.00/91.00 1600 03.00/04.00 33.00/35.00 60.75/62.75 89.00/91.00 1715 03.00/04.50 33.00/35.00 60.75/62.75 89.00/91.00 (Closing Apr 19) 1715 06.00/07.00 36.00/38.00 63.50/65.50 91.75/93.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.00/118.00 141.25/143.25 168.75/170.75 194.75/196.75 1100 116.50/118.50 141.50/143.50 169.00/171.00 195.00/197.00 1200 116.25/118.25 141.50/143.50 169.00/171.00 195.00/197.00 1300 116.50/118.50 141.75/143.75 169.50/171.50 195.50/197.50 1400 116.75/118.75 142.00/144.00 169.75/171.75 195.75/197.75 1500 117.00/119.00 142.25/144.25 170.00/172.00 196.00/198.00 1600 117.00/119.00 142.25/144.25 170.00/172.00 196.00/198.00 1715 117.00/119.00 142.25/144.25 170.00/172.00 196.25/198.25 (Closing Apr 19) 1715 119.75/121.75 145.00/147.00 172.50/174.50 198.50/200.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 220.00/222.00 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 297.00/299.00 1100 220.00/222.00 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 297.00/299.00 1200 220.25/222.25 249.25/251.25 273.25/275.25 297.50/299.50 1300 220.75/222.75 249.75/251.75 273.75/275.75 298.00/300.00 1400 221.00/223.00 250.00/252.00 274.25/276.25 298.50/300.50 1500 221.25/223.25 250.50/252.50 274.75/276.75 299.00/301.00 1600 221.25/223.25 250.50/252.50 274.75/276.75 299.00/301.00 1715 221.50/223.50 250.50/252.50 274.75/276.75 299.00/301.00 (Closing Apr 19) 1715 223.75/225.75 252.75/254.75 276.75/278.75 301.00/303.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.18% 5.18% 5.16% 5.13% 5.09% 5.05% 1100 5.18% 5.18% 5.18% 5.15% 5.10% 5.06% 1200 5.18% 5.18% 5.17% 5.14% 5.10% 5.06% 1300 5.23% 5.21% 5.19% 5.15% 5.11% 5.08% 1400 5.23% 5.23% 5.19% 5.16% 5.12% 5.08% 1500 5.18% 5.21% 5.19% 5.17% 5.13% 5.09% 1600 5.18% 5.20% 5.19% 5.17% 5.12% 5.09% 1715 5.20% 5.21% 5.19% 5.17% 5.13% 5.09% (Closing Apr 19) 1715 5.23% 5.21% 5.19% 5.18% 5.14% 5.09% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.03% 5.01% 5.01% 4.99% 4.98% 5.01% 1100 5.03% 5.01% 5.01% 4.99% 4.98% 5.01% 1200 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 5.00% 4.99% 5.02% 1300 5.05% 5.03% 5.03% 5.01% 5.00% 5.03% 1400 5.06% 5.04% 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 5.04% 1500 5.06% 5.04% 5.04% 5.03% 5.01% 5.05% 1600 5.06% 5.04% 5.04% 5.02% 5.01% 5.04% 1715 5.07% 5.05% 5.04% 5.03% 5.02% 5.05% (Closing Apr 19) 1715 5.06% 5.04% 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 5.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5600/64.5700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com