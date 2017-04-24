Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% (Apr 20) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.25/03.25 32.50/34.50 60.50/62.50 89.00/91.00 1100 02.25/03.25 32.50/34.50 60.50/62.50 89.50/91.50 1200 02.25/03.75 33.00/35.00 60.75/62.75 89.25/91.25 1300 02.25/03.25 32.25/34.25 60.25/62.25 89.00/91.00 1400 02.25/03.75 33.00/35.00 60.75/62.75 89.25/91.25 1500 02.25/03.25 32.25/34.25 60.25/62.25 89.00/91.00 1600 02.25/03.25 32.50/34.50 60.50/62.50 89.25/91.25 1715 02.25/03.25 32.50/34.50 60.50/62.50 89.25/91.25 (Closing Apr 20) 1715 03.00/04.50 33.00/35.00 60.75/62.75 89.00/91.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 117.50/119.50 143.50/145.50 171.75/173.75 198.25/200.25 1100 118.00/120.00 144.00/146.00 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 1200 117.75/119.75 144.00/146.00 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 1300 117.50/119.50 143.50/145.50 171.75/173.75 198.50/200.50 1400 117.75/119.75 144.00/146.00 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 1500 117.50/119.50 143.50/145.50 172.00/174.00 198.50/200.50 1600 118.00/120.00 144.00/146.00 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 1715 118.00/120.00 144.00/146.00 172.25/174.25 198.75/200.75 (Closing Apr 20) 1715 117.00/119.00 142.25/144.25 170.00/172.00 196.25/198.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 224.00/226.00 253.50/255.50 278.00/280.00 302.50/304.50 1100 225.00/227.00 254.50/256.50 279.00/281.00 303.50/305.50 1200 225.00/227.00 254.50/256.50 279.00/281.00 303.50/305.50 1300 224.50/226.50 254.00/256.00 278.50/280.50 303.00/305.00 1400 225.00/227.00 254.50/256.50 279.00/281.00 303.50/305.50 1500 224.50/226.50 254.00/256.00 278.50/280.50 303.00/305.00 1600 225.00/227.00 254.50/256.50 279.00/281.00 303.50/305.50 1715 224.75/226.75 254.25/256.25 278.75/280.75 303.50/305.50 (Closing Apr 20) 1715 221.50/223.50 250.50/252.50 274.75/276.75 299.00/301.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.25% 5.26% 5.24% 5.23% 5.20% 5.17% 1100 5.26% 5.27% 5.27% 5.26% 5.22% 5.19% 1200 5.34% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 5.22% 5.19% 1300 5.22% 5.24% 5.24% 5.23% 5.20% 5.17% 1400 5.34% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 5.22% 5.19% 1500 5.22% 5.24% 5.24% 5.23% 5.20% 5.17% 1600 5.26% 5.26% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.19% 1715 5.26% 5.26% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% (Closing Apr 20) 1715 5.20% 5.21% 5.19% 5.17% 5.13% 5.09% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.10% 5.09% 5.11% 1100 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.13% 1200 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.13% 1300 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.11% 5.10% 5.13% 1400 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.12% 5.10% 5.13% 1500 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.11% 5.10% 5.12% 1600 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.13% 1715 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.10% 5.13% (Closing Apr 20) 1715 5.07% 5.05% 5.04% 5.03% 5.02% 5.05% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.6100/64.6200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com