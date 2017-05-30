Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% (May 26) 1000 02.00/04.00 02.00/04.00 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/25.50 50.25/52.25 76.25/78.25 100.00/102.00 1100 24.25/26.25 50.25/52.25 76.25/78.25 100.00/102.00 1200 24.50/25.50 49.75/51.75 75.50/77.50 98.75/100.75 1300 24.50/25.50 49.75/51.75 75.50/77.50 98.75/100.75 1400 24.50/25.50 49.75/51.75 75.50/77.50 98.75/100.75 1500 24.50/25.50 49.75/51.75 75.75/77.75 99.00/101.00 1600 24.50/25.50 49.75/51.75 75.75/77.75 99.00/101.00 1715 24.50/25.50 50.00/52.00 76.00/78.00 99.25/101.25 (Closing May 26) 1715 25.25/27.25 51.25/53.25 77.25/79.25 101.00/103.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 125.75/127.75 150.00/152.00 173.50/175.50 200.25/202.25 1100 125.75/127.75 150.00/152.00 173.50/175.50 200.25/202.25 1200 124.25/126.25 148.00/150.00 171.00/173.00 197.25/199.25 1300 124.25/126.25 148.00/150.00 171.25/173.25 197.75/199.75 1400 124.25/126.25 148.00/150.00 171.25/173.25 197.75/199.75 1500 124.50/126.50 148.50/150.50 171.75/173.75 198.25/200.25 1600 124.50/126.50 148.50/150.50 171.75/173.75 198.25/200.25 1715 125.00/127.00 149.25/151.25 172.75/174.75 199.25/201.25 (Closing May 26) 1715 126.75/128.75 151.00/153.00 174.50/176.50 201.25/203.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.00/225.00 245.75/247.75 272.50/274.50 300.50/302.50 1100 222.75/224.75 245.25/247.25 272.00/274.00 299.50/301.50 1200 219.50/221.50 241.75/243.75 268.00/270.00 295.50/297.50 1300 220.00/222.00 242.25/244.25 268.50/270.50 296.00/298.00 1400 220.00/222.00 242.25/244.25 268.50/270.50 296.00/298.00 1500 220.50/222.50 242.75/244.75 269.00/271.00 296.50/298.50 1600 220.50/222.50 242.75/244.75 269.00/271.00 296.50/298.50 1715 221.50/223.50 243.75/245.75 270.00/272.00 297.00/299.00 (Closing May 26) 1715 224.00/226.00 246.75/248.75 273.50/275.50 00.25/01.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.71% 4.75% 4.75% 4.72% 4.68% 4.67% 1100 4.76% 4.75% 4.75% 4.72% 4.68% 4.66% 1200 4.71% 4.70% 4.70% 4.66% 4.63% 4.60% 1300 4.71% 4.70% 4.70% 4.66% 4.63% 4.60% 1400 4.71% 4.71% 4.70% 4.66% 4.63% 4.60% 1500 4.72% 4.71% 4.72% 4.68% 4.64% 4.63% 1600 4.72% 4.71% 4.72% 4.68% 4.64% 4.62% 1715 4.72% 4.73% 4.74% 4.69% 4.69% 4.66% (Closing May 26) 1715 4.80% 4.77% 4.77% 4.74% 4.70% 4.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.65% 4.64% 4.64% 4.63% 4.67% 4.67% 1100 4.65% 4.64% 4.63% 4.62% 4.66% 4.65% 1200 4.59% 4.57% 4.57% 4.56% 4.59% 4.59% 1300 4.59% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.60% 4.60% 1400 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.60% 4.60% 1500 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.59% 4.62% 4.61% 1600 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.62% 4.61% 1715 4.64% 4.63% 4.61% 4.60% 4.63% 4.62% (Closing May 26) 1715 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 4.65% 4.68% 4.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4850/64.4950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com