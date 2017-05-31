Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 1.00/3.00 00.50/1.50 00.50/1.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (May 29) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.50/25.50 49.50/51.50 75.00/77.00 98.25/100.25 1100 23.75/25.75 49.75/51.75 75.50/77.50 99.25/101.25 1200 23.50/25.00 49.25/51.25 75.25/77.25 98.75/100.75 1300 23.50/25.00 49.25/51.25 75.25/77.25 99.25/101.25 1400 23.75/24.75 49.50/51.00 75.50/77.00 99.25/101.25 1500 23.50/25.00 49.25/51.25 75.25/77.25 99.00/101.00 1600 23.50/25.00 49.00/51.00 75.00/77.00 98.75/100.75 1715 23.50/25.00 49.00/51.00 75.00/77.00 99.00/101.00 (Closing May 29) 1715 24.50/25.50 50.00/52.00 76.00/78.00 99.25/101.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.00/126.00 148.25/150.25 171.50/173.50 197.50/199.50 1100 125.00/127.00 149.00/151.00 172.00/174.00 198.25/200.25 1200 124.50/126.50 148.75/150.75 172.25/174.25 198.75/200.75 1300 125.25/127.25 149.25/151.25 173.00/175.00 199.50/201.50 1400 125.00/127.00 149.25/151.25 172.75/174.75 199.25/201.25 1500 124.75/126.70 149.00/151.00 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 1600 124.50/126.50 148.75/150.75 172.25/174.25 198.75/200.75 1715 124.75/126.75 149.00/151.00 172.75/174.75 199.25/201.25 (Closing May 29) 1715 125.00/127.00 149.25/151.25 172.75/174.75 199.25/201.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 219.50/221.50 241.50/243.50 267.50/269.50 294.50/296.50 1100 220.50/222.50 242.50/244.50 268.50/270.50 295.50/297.50 1200 221.00/223.00 243.25/245.25 269.50/271.50 296.50/298.50 1300 221.50/223.50 243.50/245.50 269.50/271.50 296.50/298.50 1400 221.50/223.50 243.75/245.75 270.00/272.00 297.00/299.00 1500 221.25/223.20 243.50/245.50 269.50/271.50 296.50/298.50 1600 221.00/223.00 243.25/245.25 269.50/271.50 296.50/298.50 1715 221.50/223.50 243.75/245.75 270.00/272.00 297.00/299.00 (Closing May 29) 1715 221.50/223.50 243.75/245.75 270.00/272.00 297.00/299.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.77% 4.75% 4.71% 4.66% 4.64% 4.63% 1100 4.81% 4.77% 4.74% 4.71% 4.68% 4.65% 1200 4.72% 4.73% 4.73% 4.69% 4.66% 4.64% 1300 4.72% 4.73% 4.73% 4.71% 4.69% 4.66% 1400 4.72% 4.73% 4.73% 4.71% 4.68% 4.66% 1500 4.72% 4.73% 4.73% 4.70% 4.67% 4.65% 1600 4.72% 4.71% 4.72% 4.69% 4.66% 4.65% 1715 4.72% 4.70% 4.71% 4.70% 4.67% 4.65% (Closing May 29) 1715 4.72% 4.73% 4.74% 4.69% 4.69% 4.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.61% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.59% 4.58% 1100 4.62% 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.61% 4.60% 1200 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.60% 4.63% 4.61% 1300 4.65% 4.64% 4.62% 4.61% 4.63% 4.61% 1400 4.65% 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.64% 4.62% 1500 4.64% 4.63% 4.61% 4.61% 4.63% 4.62% 1600 4.64% 4.62% 4.61% 4.60% 4.63% 4.62% 1715 4.65% 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.63% 4.62% (Closing May 29) 1715 4.64% 4.63% 4.61% 4.60% 4.63% 4.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.6550/64.6650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com