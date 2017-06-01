Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.50 48.50/50.50 74.25/76.25 98.00/100.00 1100 22.50/24.00 48.25/50.25 74.25/76.25 98.00/100.00 1200 22.25/24.25 48.00/50.00 73.75/75.75 97.50/99.50 1300 22.00/24.00 47.50/49.50 73.00/75.00 97.00/99.00 1400 22.00/23.50 47.50/49.50 73.50/75.50 97.50/99.50 1500 22.00/23.50 47.75/49.75 73.75/75.75 97.50/99.50 1600 22.00/23.50 47.75/49.75 74.00/76.00 98.00/100.00 1715 22.25/23.75 48.25/50.25 74.25/76.25 98.50/100.50 (Closing May 30) 1715 23.50/25.00 49.00/51.00 75.00/77.00 99.00/101.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.00/126.00 148.50/150.50 172.00/174.00 198.50/200.50 1100 123.75/125.75 147.75/149.75 171.00/173.00 197.75/199.75 1200 123.25/125.25 147.50/149.50 170.75/172.75 197.25/199.25 1300 123.00/125.00 147.25/149.25 170.75/172.75 197.25/199.25 1400 123.00/125.00 147.25/149.25 170.75/172.75 197.50/199.50 1500 123.50/125.50 148.00/150.00 171.75/173.75 198.50/200.50 1600 124.25/126.20 149.00/151.00 173.00/175.00 200.00/202.00 1715 124.75/126.75 149.50/151.50 173.50/175.50 201.00/203.00 (Closing May 30) 1715 124.75/126.75 149.00/151.00 172.75/174.75 199.25/201.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 220.50/222.50 242.50/244.50 268.50/270.50 295.50/297.50 1100 220.00/222.00 242.00/244.00 268.00/270.00 295.00/297.00 1200 219.50/221.50 241.50/243.50 267.50/269.50 294.50/296.50 1300 219.25/221.25 241.25/243.25 267.00/269.00 294.00/296.00 1400 219.75/221.75 242.00/244.00 268.00/270.00 295.00/297.00 1500 221.00/223.00 243.50/245.50 269.75/271.75 297.00/299.00 1600 222.50/224.50 245.00/247.00 271.25/273.20 298.50/300.50 1715 223.50/225.50 246.00/248.00 272.50/274.50 300.00/302.00 (Closing May 30) 1715 221.50/223.50 243.75/245.75 270.00/272.00 297.00/299.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.75% 4.74% 4.72% 4.70% 4.68% 4.67% 1100 4.70% 4.72% 4.72% 4.70% 4.67% 4.64% 1200 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.65% 4.64% 1300 4.65% 4.65% 4.65% 4.66% 4.65% 4.63% 1400 4.61% 4.65% 4.68% 4.68% 4.64% 4.63% 1500 4.61% 4.68% 4.70% 4.68% 4.66% 4.66% 1600 4.61% 4.68% 4.71% 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 1715 4.66% 4.72% 4.73% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% (Closing May 30) 1715 4.72% 4.70% 4.71% 4.70% 4.67% 4.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 4.61% 4.63% 4.62% 1100 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.60% 4.62% 4.61% 1200 4.62% 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.61% 4.60% 1300 4.63% 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.61% 4.60% 1400 4.62% 4.62% 4.61% 4.60% 4.62% 4.61% 1500 4.65% 4.64% 4.63% 4.63% 4.65% 4.64% 1600 4.69% 4.68% 4.66% 4.66% 4.68% 4.67% 1715 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.70% 4.69% (Closing May 30) 1715 4.65% 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.63% 4.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5000/64.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com