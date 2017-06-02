Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 31) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/21.50 46.00/48.00 72.00/74.00 96.25/98.25 1100 20.25/21.25 46.25/47.50 72.25/73.75 96.50/98.00 1200 20.00/21.50 46.00/48.00 72.25/74.25 96.25/98.25 1300 20.25/22.25 46.25/48.25 72.25/74.25 96.50/98.50 1400 20.00/22.00 46.00/48.00 72.25/74.25 96.25/98.25 1500 20.00/22.00 46.00/48.00 72.25/74.25 96.50/98.50 1600 20.25/21.75 46.00/48.00 72.00/74.00 96.00/98.00 1715 20.25/21.75 46.25/48.25 72.50/74.50 96.50/98.50 (Closing May 31) 1715 22.25/23.75 48.25/50.25 74.25/76.25 98.50/100.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 122.75/124.75 147.50/149.50 171.50/173.50 199.00/201.00 1100 123.25/124.75 148.25/150.25 172.50/174.50 199.75/201.75 1200 122.75/124.75 147.50/149.50 171.50/173.50 199.00/201.00 1300 123.25/125.25 148.00/150.00 172.00/174.00 199.50/201.50 1400 122.75/124.75 147.50/149.50 171.50/173.50 199.00/201.00 1500 123.00/125.00 148.00/150.00 172.00/174.00 199.50/201.50 1600 122.25/124.25 146.75/148.75 170.50/172.50 197.50/199.50 1715 122.50/124.50 147.00/149.00 170.75/172.75 198.00/200.00 (Closing May 31) 1715 124.75/126.75 149.50/151.50 173.50/175.50 201.00/203.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 221.50/223.50 244.00/246.00 270.50/272.50 298.00/300.00 1100 222.50/224.50 245.25/247.25 271.50/273.50 299.00/301.00 1200 221.75/223.75 244.50/246.50 271.00/273.00 298.50/300.50 1300 222.25/224.25 245.00/247.00 271.25/273.25 298.50/300.50 1400 221.50/223.50 244.00/246.00 270.50/272.50 298.00/300.00 1500 222.25/224.25 245.00/247.00 271.25/273.25 298.50/300.50 1600 220.25/222.25 243.00/245.00 269.25/271.25 296.50/298.50 1715 220.50/222.50 243.00/245.00 269.25/271.25 296.50/298.50 (Closing May 31) 1715 223.50/225.50 246.00/248.00 272.50/274.50 300.00/302.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.72% 4.75% 4.75% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 1100 4.71% 4.74% 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 1200 4.71% 4.76% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 1300 4.80% 4.77% 4.77% 4.76% 4.75% 4.74% 1400 4.75% 4.76% 4.76% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 1500 4.76% 4.76% 4.77% 4.76% 4.74% 4.74% 1600 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1715 4.76% 4.78% 4.78% 4.75% 4.72% 4.71% (Closing May 31) 1715 4.66% 4.72% 4.73% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.72% 4.72% 4.70% 4.70% 4.71% 4.70% 1100 4.75% 4.74% 4.72% 4.72% 4.73% 4.72% 1200 4.72% 4.72% 4.70% 4.70% 4.72% 4.71% 1300 4.73% 4.73% 4.71% 4.71% 4.72% 4.71% 1400 4.72% 4.71% 4.70% 4.69% 4.71% 4.70% 1500 4.73% 4.73% 4.72% 4.71% 4.72% 4.71% 1600 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.69% 4.68% 1715 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.69% 4.68% (Closing May 31) 1715 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.70% 4.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4675/64.4775 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com